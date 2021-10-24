News

Gas Prices In Quebec Are So Damn High & It's Most Expensive In These 3 Regions Right Now

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Gas prices in Quebec probably have you flipping out lately, and that's because it's no longer below the $1/litre mark that we saw in March 2020.

If you're wondering where this black gold costs the most right now, we compared the Quebec regions where gas is most expensive, as indicated on the CAA-Québec website, on October 24.

Gasoline is most expensive in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, with an average pump price of 157.2 cents, followed by Gaspé (156.9 cents) and the Montreal area (155.1 cents).

However, the price is still close to 150 cents per litre in several other regions as well. This is the case in Capitale-Nationale (154.9 cents), Chaudière-Appalaches (154.9 cents), Mauricie (153 cents), Côte-Nord (151.2 cents), Laurentides (151.8 cents) and the Lanaudière region (150.9 cents).

You'll have to go to one of the following seven regions to hope to get fuel for less than 150 cents a litre: In Laval, it's currently 149.6 cents, in Montérégie 149.6 cents, in the Eastern Townships 148.3 cents, in Outaouais 146.9 cents, in Centre-du-Québec 145.9 cents, in Abitibi-Témiscamingue 145 cents.

Note that the average price at the pump is currently the lowest in Quebec in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, at 141.4 cents.

This article was originally published in French on Narcity Québec.

