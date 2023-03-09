Hélène Boudreau Shared An Update On Her Porn Plans & Ditching Quebec For The U.S.
"There's not much left for me to do in Quebec as a porn star."
Hélène Boudreau did an impromptu Instagram Q&A on March 8, 2023, and dished on her porn plans and where she thinks her career will take her.
The OnlyFans mogul is currently vacationing in Mexico alongside her boyfriend and fellow adult content creator Jessy Jones, who was arrested at the start of their trip. Now that the dust has settled, Boudreau is back in vacay mode, sun-kissed, curly-haired and all.
During the Q&A, Boudreau was asked what her next porn projects are, and she went on to reveal that she's not only looking to expand her horizons with more collaborations but officially wants to ditch Quebec for the United States.
"I think going to the United States is for sure because in Quebec, I've done everything and there's not much left for me to do here as a porn star," Boudreau said.
The adult content creator recently signed her first mainstream contract with the adult entertainment network Bang and did some work on PornHub. However, despite her ongoing success in Quebec, Boudreau wants to take things to the next level.
"I want to do more international collaborations in 2023. I am always looking to go further and further."
The ultimate goal? Early retirement. Considering the former UQAM student is raking in the big bucks, Boudreau shared that she would ideally like to fully commit herself to sex work for the next five to six years in order to retire early.
"I prefer doing this in a limited timeframe this way I can retire earlier," she said. "I think we all want to work and retire as fast as possible. If I'm going to destroy my reputation, I am going to do it right and big."
