Hélène Boudreau Moved Into A New Condo & Gave Fans A Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)
"Finally I moved! I have my own home."
Hélène Boudreau took to her Instagram Stories on April 18, 2023, to show off her brand new condo and it looks like she is now living that suite life.
After a trip to Miami earlier this year, Boudreau and her boyfriend Jessy Jones returned to Montreal to discover $40,000 worth of household items stolen from her home, so it is no surprise that the OnlyFans mogul was ready for a change of scenery.
"Finally I moved! I have my own home," Boudreau said while showing off her modern kitchen adorned with white and grey quartz countertops, built-in appliances, stunning grey glossed cupboards and an island totally that will inspire much jealousy. I know I am...
Boudreau made a point of avoiding some angles when showing her living room, likely to conceal exterior landmarks through the windows that could reveal her exact location. "I have a fireplace, the TV will go there and the sofa here," she noted.
"I am so happy," Boudreau gushed enthusiastically. As she should be!
Boudreau then took fans into the second bathroom, which includes a stand-up shower, mirrors for days and gorgeous countertops, all before showing off the primary bathroom, which has a tub fit for a queen.
Boudreau then made a quick appearance in her main bathroom mirror, sporting a casual hoodie all while throwing up a peace sign and laughing, making it clear that this move is already looking hella good on Hélène.