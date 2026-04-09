Airbnb rentals won't be allowed in Montreal during Grand Prix weekend — Here's why
Ex-mayor Valérie Plante adopted regulations in 2025 that heavily restrict Airbnb-style rentals.
If you live in Montreal and were planning to rent out your place on Airbnb or similar platforms during the Canadian Grand Prix in May, you're going to be disappointed — it won't be possible.
Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada's office confirmed the news to Narcity Quebec on Thursday, April 9. The story was first reported by La Presse.
Why this is happening
The previous administration under ex-mayor Valérie Plante adopted regulations in 2025 that heavily restrict Airbnb-style rentals. Instead of being allowed year-round, short-term rentals are only permitted between June 10 and September 10.
The Martinez Ferrada administration has confirmed it plans to modify these regulations, but the changes won't be ready in time for the world-famous racing event.
In 2025, these restrictions didn't impact Grand Prix rentals because the race took place on June 15, inside the permitted period.
But the 2026 F1 calendar moved the Montreal race up to the weekend of May 22-24, nearly a month before the current regulations kick in.
What changes are coming?
In an email shared with MTL Blog, the mayor's press attaché Joanna Kanga confirmed the changes the current administration wants to make by fall.
The updates include banning rentals of commercial spaces, new guidelines for primary residence rentals, and removing the specific summer period in favour of a maximum 90-day rental period spread throughout the year.
Montreal City Hall also wants to increase the number of inspectors and implement a 311-linked platform to manage illegal listings more effectively.
How does Airbnb rental work in Montreal?
Anyone wanting to rent out their home has been required since 2025 to obtain a mandatory municipal permit, which costs $350. Required documents must also be submitted in person at a City office.
Be warned: those who don't follow the regulations face hefty fines — up to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for businesses.
Short-term rentals aren't allowed everywhere in Montreal either. The City of Montreal's website states that you can't rent properties in boroughs like Lachine, Saint-Laurent and Saint-Léonard.
The steps you need to follow
According to the City of Montreal website, several steps are required before you can officially rent out your place:
You must first obtain a permit application number from the City.
You'll need to have your identity verified at an Accès Montréal office by presenting photo ID or your most recent provincial assessment notice in paper form.
You'll need to pay $350 (taxes included) for the application review.
If you're accepted, you can then request a certificate from the Corporation de l'industrie touristique du Québec (CITQ). You'll need to email the certificate number to the City of Montreal.
Before you start renting your home, you must wait to receive your operating permit from the City. Once received, print it and display it in your window so it's visible from the street.
These five steps must be repeated each year if you want to renew your municipal permit.
This story was adapted from the article, "Pas de location Airbnb à Montréal pendant le Grand Prix de la F1 : Voici pourquoi," which was originally published on Narcity Quebec.