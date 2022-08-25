Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

This Laval Café Is Giving Out Free Coffee This Weekend

Dose Café is celebrating it's one year anniversary.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Dose Café in Laval, Quebec.

Dose Café in Laval, Quebec.

@dosecafe.laval | Instagram

Calling all coffee lovers! You can get your coffee fix for free this weekend at Dose Café in Chomedey, Laval. After opening its doors last year, the café is offering free coffee in celebration of its one-year anniversary this Saturday, August 27.

Guests are welcome to pass by between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a delish hot brew coffee and a tasting of Dose's almond croissant bites to pair. Pretty sweet duo, right?

MTLBlog spoke with Rola, owner of Dose Café who shared that their specialty lies within their chosen Ethiopian bean blends that are of the utmost quality and flavour. "Our partner "Barista," a Montreal roaster, roasts micro batches to preserve the quality," Rola said.

You can also enjoy an array of Dose Café's decadent food items including croissants, baklava, cookies, doughnuts, Mediterranean pizza, sandwiches and salads, all of which are prepared on-site to guarantee freshness.

The café is also home to state-of-the-art Ascaso coffee makers — this way you know that you'll be getting that caffeine fix prepared from the crème de la crème of coffee-making machines.

Dose Café has a gorgeous interior and a quaint outdoor seating area where you can sip your coffee and enjoy a sweet taste of their many decadent creations all while soaking up the sun. Sounds idyllic, doesn't it?

If you're in a rush or prefer to sip on a coffee to go, Dose has a drive-thru for all your café needs.

So, grab your crew, plan a date and get your daily dose of coffee.

Dose Café — 1 Year Anniversary

Sweet Deal: One free hot brew coffee & a tasting of Dose's almond croissant bites.

When: Saturday, August 27 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.Address: 1500 rue Montgolfier, Laval, QC

Website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

