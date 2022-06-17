11 Montreal Cafés That Make Bomb Iced Coffees
Are you really a true Montrealer if you're not obsessed with iced coffee?
There are three seasons during which almost every Montrealer loves a good daily iced coffee — and there are probably some hardcore Montrealers who love them in all four. That's why we are eternally grateful for all the Montreal cafés that make them.
Here are some of the best spots around the city that make stellar iced coffees to keep you caffeinated!
Brûleries FARO
Address: 1444, rue Ste-Catherine O., Suite A, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: If ever you're spending the day shopping downtown, FARO is an ideal spot to grab a nice cold iced coffee. Plus, FARO has been offering certified Fairtrade coffees for over 20 years now, so you can feel good about your purchase!
Ferlucci
Address: 432, rue de Castelnau E., Montreal, QC
Ferlucci has got iced lattes, iced americanos, cold brew, and more. So whatever your flavour is, this spot was got you covered. Not to mention, the staff is also super welcoming and kind — major bonus!
Noble
Address: 430, ave. Laurier E., Montreal, QC & 7066, rue Alexandra, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Noble's coffee floats are out of this world. If you have yet to try one, you may want to add it to your to do list. And during your visit, you can always grab some tasty baked goods for a little sugar rush.
Café Olimpico
Address: Various locations in Montreal
Why You Should Go: This authentic Italian café is a Montreal classic and thanks to its multiple locations in the city, you can get yourself a quality iced coffee to take on your walk around Mile-End, Old Port or downtown.
Barley
Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Barley is hands down one of Montreal's top brunch spots. From the unique bowls of cereal to the action-packed toast and waffle options, its menu is no short of action-packed. And to go with your food, there are all kinds of different speciality lattes to try, including iced lavender matcha latte. Or if you're not hungry, you can of course always just get your iced latte to go!
Le Bay Cà Phê
Address: 5263, boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: The Vietnamese iced coffee aka Cà Phê Sữa Da is an absolute must-try. And if you're hungry, you can always treat yourself to some Phở while there.
Café Parvis
Address: 433, rue Mayor, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This adorable café is located in the heart of Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles, making it the perfect spot to stop for an iced coffee before heading to one of the city's many festivals. The gorgeous interior is also worth a visit in itself.
Le Moineau Masqué
Address: 912, rue Marie-Anne E., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This quaint café in the Plateau has a colourful little terrasse for you to sit and enjoy a nice cold brew coffee whenever you feel like you need a moment to yourself!
Café Gentile
Address: 9299, ave. du Parc, Montreal, QC & 4126, rue Sainte-Catherine, Westmount, QC
Why You Should Go: At Café Gentile, you can start with an iced coffee and end with a cocktail. Best of both worlds! Plus, there are all kinds of authentic Italian dishes for you to try if you show up hungry.
Tommy
Address: Various locations in Montreal
Why You Should Go: Getting a coffee at Tommy is basically a Montreal rite of passage. Plus the décor in each one of their locations is too pretty not check out!
Caffe Grazie Mille
Address: 58, ave. Fairmount O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Whenever you're looking for an iced coffee pick me up, Caffe Grazie Mille has got your back. You can also fulfill your cannoli craving while there too — a win-win.