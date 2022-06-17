Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal cafes

11 Montreal Cafés That Make Bomb Iced Coffees

Are you really a true Montrealer if you're not obsessed with iced coffee?

Contributing Writer
Person holding iced coffee in Montreal's Old Port. Right: Iced coffee with milk.

@missleahmei | Instagram, @barley | Instagram

There are three seasons during which almost every Montrealer loves a good daily iced coffee — and there are probably some hardcore Montrealers who love them in all four. That's why we are eternally grateful for all the Montreal cafés that make them.

Here are some of the best spots around the city that make stellar iced coffees to keep you caffeinated!

Brûleries FARO

Address: 1444, rue Ste-Catherine O., Suite A, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: If ever you're spending the day shopping downtown, FARO is an ideal spot to grab a nice cold iced coffee. Plus, FARO has been offering certified Fairtrade coffees for over 20 years now, so you can feel good about your purchase!

Website

Ferlucci

Address: 432, rue de Castelnau E., Montreal, QC

Ferlucci has got iced lattes, iced americanos, cold brew, and more. So whatever your flavour is, this spot was got you covered. Not to mention, the staff is also super welcoming and kind — major bonus!

Website

Noble

Address: 430, ave. Laurier E., Montreal, QC & 7066, rue Alexandra, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Noble's coffee floats are out of this world. If you have yet to try one, you may want to add it to your to do list. And during your visit, you can always grab some tasty baked goods for a little sugar rush.

Facebook

Café Olimpico

Address: Various locations in Montreal

Why You Should Go: This authentic Italian café is a Montreal classic and thanks to its multiple locations in the city, you can get yourself a quality iced coffee to take on your walk around Mile-End, Old Port or downtown.

Website

Barley

Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Barley is hands down one of Montreal's top brunch spots. From the unique bowls of cereal to the action-packed toast and waffle options, its menu is no short of action-packed. And to go with your food, there are all kinds of different speciality lattes to try, including iced lavender matcha latte. Or if you're not hungry, you can of course always just get your iced latte to go!

Website

Le Bay Cà Phê

Address: 5263, boul. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: The Vietnamese iced coffee aka Cà Phê Sữa Da is an absolute must-try. And if you're hungry, you can always treat yourself to some Phở while there.

Website

Café Parvis

Address: 433, rue Mayor, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: This adorable café is located in the heart of Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles, making it the perfect spot to stop for an iced coffee before heading to one of the city's many festivals. The gorgeous interior is also worth a visit in itself.

Website

Le Moineau Masqué

Address: 912, rue Marie-Anne E., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: This quaint café in the Plateau has a colourful little terrasse for you to sit and enjoy a nice cold brew coffee whenever you feel like you need a moment to yourself!

Facebook

Café Gentile

Address: 9299, ave. du Parc, Montreal, QC & 4126, rue Sainte-Catherine, Westmount, QC

Why You Should Go: At Café Gentile, you can start with an iced coffee and end with a cocktail. Best of both worlds! Plus, there are all kinds of authentic Italian dishes for you to try if you show up hungry.

Website

Tommy

Address: Various locations in Montreal

Why You Should Go: Getting a coffee at Tommy is basically a Montreal rite of passage. Plus the décor in each one of their locations is too pretty not check out!

Website

Caffe Grazie Mille

Address: 58, ave. Fairmount O., Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Whenever you're looking for an iced coffee pick me up, Caffe Grazie Mille has got your back. You can also fulfill your cannoli craving while there too — a win-win.

Facebook

