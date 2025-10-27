Quebec's fall time change is a few days away — Here's when to set your clocks back
Are you ready for darker days?
It's almost that time of year again when Quebecers get a little more sleep and a lot less daylight.
The switch from daylight saving time to standard time happens next week, marking the return of darker evenings and earlier sunsets across the province. Like most Canadians, Quebecers still move their clocks twice a year, even though the idea of scrapping the practice keeps coming up.
When the time change happens
This year, the fall time change will take place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 2, when clocks are set back one hour. That means an extra hour of rest for anyone heading to bed Saturday night, and slightly brighter mornings for a few weeks before winter fully sets in.
As of November 2, the sun will be rising around 6:35 A.M. and setting around 4:40 P.M. The days will gradually get shorter until December 21, when the winter solstice occurs.
The shift to standard time will also line up with Montreal's upcoming mayoral election, giving voters a little more time to sleep before heading to the polls.
The next time change is scheduled for March 8, 2026, when clocks will move forward again to mark the start of daylight saving time.
Will Quebec ever stop changing the clocks?
It's a question asked every fall, and for now, nothing has changed. Ontario passed a bill in 2020 to make daylight saving time permanent, but it will only come into effect if Quebec and New York State agree to follow suit. Neither has taken that step yet.
Last year, Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette launched a public consultation to get Quebecers' opinions on the issue. According to results published by La PresseLa Presse, 91% of the 214,000 respondents said they wanted to end the biannual time change, and most preferred staying on daylight time year-round.
The government has said it is still analyzing those results and public submissions before making any decision.
What other provinces do
Across Canada, most provinces still adjust the time each spring and fall. Yukon and Saskatchewan no longer change their clocks, while British Columbia passed a law to stay on daylight time but has yet to fully implement it.
So for now, Quebecers can enjoy one more weekend with a bonus hour of sleep before those early sunsets officially return.