21 Magical Shots Of Montreal's First Snowstorm Of The Season (PHOTOS)
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! ❄️
'Tis really is the season, isn't it? Montreal has received its first major snowstorm of the winter season and this weekend's snowfall has been nothing short of magical.
Now, I totally get that winter isn't everyone's favourite time of year. Still, when you consider the fashion, the charm and festivities all matched with the tranquillity and beauty of a white veil of snow covering the city streets and landscapes, you've got a picture-perfect winter moment.
While roughly 10 to 15 centimetres of snow hit the Greater Montreal Area over the last 24 hours, the snow isn't expected to stop. In fact, Environment Canada has released a weather warning that 20 to 30 centimetres of snow will touch down across Montreal for the remainder of the day. "Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are expected. The snow will end today," EnviroCan said.
These conditions can certainly make it harder to navigate Montreal roads and sidewalks, so it's best to travel carefully today. Ok, I get why winter isn't everyone's favourite season.
Nevertheless, the first snowstorm is always the most exciting, a sentiment many of us stop feeling come the second or third major snowfall.
For those who haven't left the house yet (I honestly don't blame you) or have only been brave enough to look outside through the window, you can still experience the winter magic online.
Loads of Montrealersa have shared stunning shots of the first snowstorm on Instagram, showcasing Montreal's true beauty and essence during the winter season.
Here are 21 photos of Montreal's first snowstorm of the season:
