8 Winter Things Montrealers Are Actually Looking Forward To This Year
We gathered hundreds of responses in this very scientific winter study ❄️
Winter is just around the corner and even if you're lamenting the loss of warm sunny days, you can't deny that Montreal knows how to do winter right. From our Christmas markets and extreme weather to our snowy slopes and outdoor rinks, winter in the city is truly magical.
But even though we're looking forward to winter, we really wanted to hear what you all think. So, we took to Instagram and asked "what are you looking forward to the most about winter?" And you folks didn't disappoint!
We collected close to 200 replies and even though we asked for serious answers only, a lot of you gave us some silly ones. But we forgive you, because one of you reminded us of the simple, yet chaotic pleasure of watching cars slide down an icy hill.
Here's what Montrealers just like you are looking forward to the most this winter.
Christmas Everything
An overwhelming number of you were most excited about Christmas and all Christmas-related things. We're talking twinkle lights, we're talking jingle bells, we're talking holiday markets, gift-giving, elves and even Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Montreal LOVES Christmas. And is it any wonder why? This city bloody knows how to do Christmas right and goes all out on the holiday cheer.
Igloofest
After a long hiatus, Igloofest is finally back this winter with a killer lineup.
Tickets are on sale right now and going fast!
Snow — Yes, Really
Love it or hate it, you're gonna see some snow in Montreal this winter (you might even be seeing some right now!). But honestly, it seems like most of you quite enjoy the snow and all the snowy activities that you can enjoy.
A few newcomers to the city said they're looking forward to seeing it covered in white for the first time.
Some of you seem to only hate snow because it makes you look cool.
So our suggestion is to embrace the fluffy stuff and take full advantage of it. Up for a bit of sledding?
Staying In
Let's face it, those idyllic winter days are few and far between. Most often, winter in Montreal means icy sidewalks, slushy street corners, and a punishing windchill.
So why not stay in, make yourself a hot chocolate and rewatch that Netflix series for the 12th time?
Ice Staking
While you could theoretically do it all year round, there's something special about ice skating in the winter.
It's one of the most quintessential winter experiences and makes for a perfect date. Montreal is silly with beautiful outdoor skating rinks too, which is probably why so many of you picked skating as your favourite winter activity.
Spring
Spring can be quite nice, but like fall, spring in Montreal is a 'blink and you'll miss it' season.
I guess the logic here is that spring leads into summer and summer in Montreal is simply the best, so I can understand why so many of you want spring to happen so quickly.
Vacation
Some of you hate the snow so much and are so cool, you answered that the thing you're most looking forward to this winter is going on vacation. We don't blame you.
Frankly, we all deserve a little vacation from everything, don't we?
New Year's Eve & Reasons To Party... If That's Possible
While New Year's Eve 2021 was a big relief after the madness of 2020, this year didn't really improve on its predecessor. So many of you are looking forward to NYE 2022 and we can't blame you.
Things can only get better, right? ...Right?
What are YOU most looking forward to this winter?
