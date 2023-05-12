2 Montreal Restaurants Are Mixing It Up To Give Us A Month Of Creole Bánh Mì
It's a limited time rollout.
In a city renowned for its eclectic food scene, two culinary powerhouses are stirring the pot with an unexpected twist. Kwizinn and Mi Bao and adding a fresh entrant to Montreal's vibrant menu, but their fusion dish won't be around forever.
From May 15 to June 15, the bánh mì griot, a bold blend of Vietnamese and Creole culinary traditions, will grace the menus at three locations: Kwizinn Verdun, Mi Bao and TT Café.
You can enjoy succulent pieces of slow-cooked pork, marinated with traditional Caribbean spices and nestled inside a freshly baked baguette, complemented by vibrant and zesty Vietnamese mayo.
"This collaboration is a perfect example of Montreal’s diversity and how good things can happen when cultures come together," Kwizinn Verdun owner, Chef Mike Lafaille, told MTL Blog.
Mi Bao, a vibrant addition to the city's food scene since early 2023, has been delighting patrons with its saucy bánh mì sandwiches. With an array of protein choices, plentiful fillings and their signature mayo, the Vietnamese café leaves patrons spoilt for choice.
Kwizinn, meanwhile, serves a taste of the Caribbean. Chef Lafaille's menu features delights like jerk chicken, smoked fish,and a renowned tasting platter served on banana leaves. The traditional Ti-Punch is a must-try from their cocktail menu.
For a limited time, Montrealers have the chance to experience the best of both worlds in one remarkable dish.