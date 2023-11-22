Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary
best bars

The Best Bars In The World Were Ranked & 14 Canadian Spots Made The Cut

Who's thirsty? 🥂

The mixologists behind the bar mixing drinks at The Botanist in Vancouver, BC.

@botanistdining | Instagram

The best bars in the world were recently ranked and Canada has much to be proud of. Despite not ranking in the top 100, a total of 14 Canadian bars from coast to coast managed to secure a spot on the esteemed list.

Top 500 Bars released its annual global ranking of the best bars in the world and Canada got some major love. "We aggregated the data from over two thousand sources on the web, in more than twenty languages. And we not only used the opinions of experts, journalists and influencers but also rankings, and reviews on platforms, social media and search engines to complete the set," Top 500 Bars wrote on its website.

Considering Canada is home to some of the most extraordinary cities including Montreal, known for its food, arts and culture, Toronto for tech and entertainment and of course, Vancouver for its stunning landscapes and scenery, it's no surprise that these three cities in particular made up all of Canada's best bars entries in the 2023 global ranking.

Toronto earned the most entries with a total of six bars. However, it was only Montreal, who earned five placements and Vancouver, who earned three, that had bars land in the 100-200 range on the ranking including Vancouver's The Botanist, which ranked the highest of all Canadian spots at number 148 and Montreal's Atwater Cocktail Club, which landed in the 157th spot.

So, which bars made the cut? Here are the best spots in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal that appeared on the Top 500 Bars, followed by their ranking position:

Vancouver

  • The Botanist (148)
  • The Keefer Bar (209)
  • Laowai Bar (259)

Toronto

  • Bar Pompette (230)
  • Mother Cocktail Bar (232)
  • Barchef Toronto (235)
  • Bar Raval (260)
  • Civil Liberties (341)
  • Bar Mordecai (369)

Montreal

  • Atwater Cocktail Club (157)
  • The Cloakroom (201)
  • Milky Way Cocktail Bar (228)
  • The Coldroom (353)
  • El Pequeño (358)

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

