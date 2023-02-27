7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Quebec Right Now
Check your fridge, and also your pantry!
It's time to pore over your receipts, check your cheeses and verify your vegetables — several recallshave been announced by Health Canada for products sold in Quebec. Most of the recalls are due to potential bacterial contamination and the unwelcome (and unlabelled) presence of milk.
Sherbon brand Falooda Drinks
Recalled Products:
- Sherbon Falooda Drink with Strawberry | 290 ml
- Sherbon Falooda Drink with Rose | 290 ml
- Sherbon Falooda Drink with Banana | 290 ml
Recall Reason: These products were recalled due to undeclared milk, according to Health Canada.
Sherbon brand Falooda Drink – Mango
Recalled Products:
- Sherbon brand Falooda Drink with Mango | 290 ml
Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label," per Health Canada.
1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village à la Bière
Recalled Products:
- 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village à la Bière | 350 g
Recall Reason: This product has been recalled "due to Listeria monocytogenes," per Health Canada. These bacteria can cause illness when ingested.
1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village
Recalled Products:
- 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village | 125 g
- 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village | 350 g
Recall Reason: These products were also recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause "vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," according to Health Canada.
Le Fromage au Village brand Le Cru du Clocher
Recalled Products:
- Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese | variable weight
- Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese | 160 g
Recall Reason: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination," according to Health Canada.
PC brand Canadian Cheddar Cheese
Recalled Products:
- PC Canadian Cheddar Cheese | 250g
Recall Reason: This product is being recalled due to a potential Listeria contamination, per Health Canada.
Recalled Products:
- Rillettes de canard et porc prepared and sold by the Chez Valère cafeteria at the Université de Montréal
Recall Reason: This product is not recommended for consumption due to not being "prepared and packaged in a way that ensures its safety," according to the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ).
