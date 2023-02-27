health canada

7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Quebec Right Now

Check your fridge, and also your pantry!

Staff Writer
A tin of rillettes, currently under recall. Right: An aisle in a Canadian grocery store.

A tin of rillettes, currently under recall. Right: An aisle in a Canadian grocery store.

Groupe CNW/Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation. Niloo138 | Dreamstime

It's time to pore over your receipts, check your cheeses and verify your vegetables — several recallshave been announced by Health Canada for products sold in Quebec. Most of the recalls are due to potential bacterial contamination and the unwelcome (and unlabelled) presence of milk.

Sherbon brand Falooda Drinks

Recalled Products:

  • Sherbon Falooda Drink with Strawberry | 290 ml
  • Sherbon Falooda Drink with Rose | 290 ml
  • Sherbon Falooda Drink with Banana | 290 ml

Recall Reason: These products were recalled due to undeclared milk, according to Health Canada.

More information

Sherbon brand Falooda Drink – Mango

Recalled Products:

  • Sherbon brand Falooda Drink with Mango | 290 ml

Recall Reason: "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk which is not declared on the label," per Health Canada.

More information

1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village à la Bière

Recalled Products:

  • 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village à la Bière | 350 g

Recall Reason: This product has been recalled "due to Listeria monocytogenes," per Health Canada. These bacteria can cause illness when ingested.

More information

1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village

Recalled Products:

  • 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village | 125 g
  • 1001 Fondues brand La Fondue au Village | 350 g

Recall Reason: These products were also recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause "vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness," according to Health Canada.

More information

Le Fromage au Village brand Le Cru du Clocher

Recalled Products:

  • Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese | variable weight
  • Le Cru du Clocher raw milk cheddar cheese | 160 g

Recall Reason: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination," according to Health Canada.

More information

PC brand Canadian Cheddar Cheese

Recalled Products:

  • PC Canadian Cheddar Cheese | 250g

Recall Reason: This product is being recalled due to a potential Listeria contamination, per Health Canada.

More information

Recalled Products:

  • Rillettes de canard et porc prepared and sold by the Chez Valère cafeteria at the Université de Montréal

Recall Reason: This product is not recommended for consumption due to not being "prepared and packaged in a way that ensures its safety," according to the Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ).

More information

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Willa Holt
Staff Writer
Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You
Loading...