12 Things To Do In Montreal This Hallo-Weekend For Some Scary Fun
Tricks AND treats! 🎃
If you want to have a spooooooooooky Halloween, here are scary yet fun things to do in Montreal this weekend.
After all, the only thing scarier than Halloween is the fact that it's already the weekend again.
Visit Illumi's Scary Forest
Price: $21.75 per person 13 years old and older; $15.75 per child; additional $10 per car
When: October 28 to the end of November
Address: 2805, boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: It'll seriously light up your life this Halloween.
Check Out Fright Fest At La Ronde
Price: Starting at $29.99
When: Until October 31, Saturday 1-10 p.m. and Sunday 1- 8 p.m.
Address: 22, ch. Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Wander Through This Super Creepy Haunted House Near The City
Cost: $8 per adult for daily access and $10 to $13 for evening access, depending on the date
When: Weekends in October
Address: Festiv'Halloween - 75, rte 201, Coteau-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nothing says Halloween quite like a haunted house.
Experience Drag Brunch At Time Out Market
Price: $85 for a table of two
When: October 31 from 12-4:30 p.m.
Address: Time Out Market Montreal - 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Add a little sparkle to your Hallo-weekend.
Hang Out With All Of The Party Animals At Parc Omega
Price: $17.50 for adults, $12.60 for kids
When: October 29 and 30 from 6 p.m.
Address: 399, rte. 323 Nord, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: Open for a special Halloween night path, the famed Quebec park is adding a little mystery to the classic trails.
See 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Come To Life In Montreal
Address: Corner of ave. Sainte-Charles and rue Paul-Gérin-Lajoie, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tim Burton has come to town!
Step Into This 'Squid Game' Fantasy At Bord'Elle
When: October 31
Address: Bord'Elle - 390, rue Saint-Jacques O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Halloween's all about fantasy... let's just hope it's not as much of a nightmare as Squid Game.
Take In The Last Weekend Of The Lantern Festival At The Botanical Garden
Price: $16.50 for adults; $12.75 for students and $8.25 for children
When: Until October 31, 7-10 p.m.
Address: 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: More beautiful than spooky but when the sun goes down and the lights go up, who knows what can happen.
Creep On This Shiba vs Corgi PAWLLOWEEN Pawty
When: October 31 at 4 p.m. (or October 30 if the forecast calls for rain on the 31st)
Address: TBD — register in advance to get the location a few days before the event
Why You Need To Go: There ain't no party like a shiba vs corgi PAWTY! What could be better than seeing dogs in costume?
Get Some Free Bubble Tea
Price: Free for the first 50 customers! Then buy-one-get-one-free for all customers after.
When: October 29 (then until November 4 for the BOGO deal)
Address: Presotea - 600, ave. du Président-Kennedy, Montréal, QC H3A 1J9
Why You Need To Go: To celebrate its newest location, Presotea is celebrating with a scarily tasty offer and some delicious drinks to celebrate this weekend.
Enter A Halloween Contest
Address: 5175A, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: If you're going to dress up, may as well enter a contest.
Play A Halloween Edition Of Pub Trivia
Price: Free
When: October 31 at 9 p.m.
Address: 1242, rue Bishop, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: "The Best Damn Trivia in Montreal" returns to Grump's Bar on Halloween with four rounds and prizes galore.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
