Things To Do

12 Things To Do In Montreal This Hallo-Weekend For Some Scary Fun

If you want to have a spooooooooooky Halloween, here are scary yet fun things to do in Montreal this weekend.

After all, the only thing scarier than Halloween is the fact that it's already the weekend again.

Visit Illumi's Scary Forest

Price: $21.75 per person 13 years old and older; $15.75 per child; additional $10 per car

When: October 28 to the end of November

Address: 2805, boulevard du Souvenir, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: It'll seriously light up your life this Halloween.

Find out more

Check Out Fright Fest At La Ronde

Price: Starting at $29.99

When: Until October 31, Saturday 1-10 p.m. and Sunday 1- 8 p.m.

Address: 22, ch. Macdonald, Montreal, QC

Find out more

Wander Through This Super Creepy Haunted House Near The City

Cost: $8 per adult for daily access and $10 to $13 for evening access, depending on the date

When: Weekends in October

Address: Festiv'Halloween - 75, rte 201, Coteau-du-Lac, QC

Why You Need To Go: Nothing says Halloween quite like a haunted house.

Find out more

Experience Drag Brunch At Time Out Market

Price: $85 for a table of two

When: October 31 from 12-4:30 p.m.

Address: Time Out Market Montreal - 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Add a little sparkle to your Hallo-weekend.

Get your tickets

Hang Out With All Of The Party Animals At Parc Omega

Price: $17.50 for adults, $12.60 for kids

When: October 29 and 30 from 6 p.m.

Address: 399, rte. 323 Nord, Montebello, QC

Why You Need To Go: Open for a special Halloween night path, the famed Quebec park is adding a little mystery to the classic trails.

Website

See 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Come To Life In Montreal

Address: Corner of ave. Sainte-Charles and rue Paul-Gérin-Lajoie, Vaudreuil-Dorion, QC

Why You Need To Go: Tim Burton has come to town!

Find out more

Step Into This 'Squid Game' Fantasy At Bord'Elle

When: October 31

Address: Bord'Elle - 390, rue Saint-Jacques O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Halloween's all about fantasy... let's just hope it's not as much of a nightmare as Squid Game.

Website

Take In The Last Weekend Of The Lantern Festival At The Botanical Garden

Price: $16.50 for adults; $12.75 for students and $8.25 for children

When: Until October 31, 7-10 p.m.

Address: 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: More beautiful than spooky but when the sun goes down and the lights go up, who knows what can happen.

Find out more

Creep On This Shiba vs Corgi PAWLLOWEEN Pawty

When: October 31 at 4 p.m. (or October 30 if the forecast calls for rain on the 31st)

Address: TBD — register in advance to get the location a few days before the event

Why You Need To Go: There ain't no party like a shiba vs corgi PAWTY! What could be better than seeing dogs in costume?

Find out more

Get Some Free Bubble Tea

Price: Free for the first 50 customers! Then buy-one-get-one-free for all customers after.

When: October 29 (then until November 4 for the BOGO deal)

Address: Presotea - 600, ave. du Président-Kennedy, Montréal, QC H3A 1J9

Why You Need To Go: To celebrate its newest location, Presotea is celebrating with a scarily tasty offer and some delicious drinks to celebrate this weekend.

Instagram

Enter A Halloween Contest

Address: 5175A, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: If you're going to dress up, may as well enter a contest.

Instagram

Play A Halloween Edition Of Pub Trivia

Price: Free

When: October 31 at 9 p.m.

Address: 1242, rue Bishop, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: "The Best Damn Trivia in Montreal" returns to Grump's Bar on Halloween with four rounds and prizes galore.

Facebook

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

