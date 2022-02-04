Trending Topics

what to do in montreal this weekend

8 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Cause Restos Are Open & The City's (Sort Of) Alive

Time to celebrate making it through January! 🙌

Contributing Writer
@amee.vo | Instagram, @ninasvanity | Instagram
True

It's the weekend we've all been waiting for... the first weekend in Montreal with indoor dining after far too long!

With Premier François Legault officially re-opening restaurants across the province, here are the best ways to experience (and taste) your way through the city over the next few days.

Eat In A Restaurant Again (!!!)

Why You Need To Go: Any amount of time away from our favourite restaurants is way too long, which is why we're so excited to be back to indoor dining this weekend! Whether you're headed to your go-to spot or you want to try out the latest and greatest resto, this is the weekend to do just that.

Find out more

Celebrate Montreal's Tastiest Festival, La Poutine Week

When: February 1-14

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: The city's favourite festival is back. La Poutine Week is bringing you some of the most creative and delicious takes on Quebec's most famous culinary creation. From general tao poutine, all the way to vegan shawarma poutine, there's a little bit of everything for everyone.

Website

Try This New Peruvian Sandwich Counter

Price: 💸

Address: 4552, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: One of Montreal's favourite spots for Peruvian dishes just opened up a sandwich and coffee counter for you to grab some grub on the go — and it's totally worth a visit this weekend!

Find out more

Stop By Your Favourite Café

Why You Need To Go: Nothing gets the weekend off to a better start than a hot cup of joe. Whether you take it to go or sit down and watch the day go by, show your favourite coffee shop a little love this weekend.

Find out more

Visit This Cidery Just Outside The City

Courtesy of Ciderie Lacroix

Address: Cidrerie Lacroix, 649, ch. Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC

Why You Need To Go: Hot apple cider and fritters? Yes, please! You can enjoy all of that this weekend at Cidrerie Lacroix, a gorgeous spot open all year round that offers visitors access to their gourmet restaurant, delicious cider beverages, and pretty views.

Find out more

Rent Skis & Snowshoes For Free

Price: Free!

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 6, 2022 & all week from February 28 to March 4

Address: Parc Frédéric-Back, Montreal, QC (equipment rental counter on rue Paul-Boutet)

Why You Need To Go: Some of winter's favourite activities are just waiting for you to give them a try at Parc Frédéric-Back, which offers free snowshoeing and skiing. Visitors can also explore the park on foot, where you can enjoy the landscape and alien-like orbs placed throughout the grounds.

Find out more

Get Lost In The Beauty Of This Monet Exhibit

Price: Starting at $27 for adults

When: December 15, 2021, to February 27, 2022

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Check It Out: It's officially the last month to enjoy this super-popular immersive art exhibit: 'Imagine Monet'. Make a day of it and grab a bite before heading over to the Arsenal Contemporary Art Museum so you can catch the exhibit while it's still here.

Find out more

Go On A Free Scavenger Hunt Through Old Montreal

Price: Free!

When: Every Saturday until March 5 & every day during the winter break from February 28 to March 4.

Address: Place Royale, Old Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: Old Montreal is easily one of the most popular tourist spots in the city — so why not take advantage of this free scavenger hunt offered every Saturday. After completing the fun challenges, stop by a Vieux-Montreal resto for some eats and drinks for a much-needed reward.

Find Out More

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

