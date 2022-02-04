8 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend Cause Restos Are Open & The City's (Sort Of) Alive
Time to celebrate making it through January! 🙌
It's the weekend we've all been waiting for... the first weekend in Montreal with indoor dining after far too long!
With Premier François Legault officially re-opening restaurants across the province, here are the best ways to experience (and taste) your way through the city over the next few days.
Eat In A Restaurant Again (!!!)
Why You Need To Go: Any amount of time away from our favourite restaurants is way too long, which is why we're so excited to be back to indoor dining this weekend! Whether you're headed to your go-to spot or you want to try out the latest and greatest resto, this is the weekend to do just that.
Celebrate Montreal's Tastiest Festival, La Poutine Week
When: February 1-14
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: The city's favourite festival is back. La Poutine Week is bringing you some of the most creative and delicious takes on Quebec's most famous culinary creation. From general tao poutine, all the way to vegan shawarma poutine, there's a little bit of everything for everyone.
Try This New Peruvian Sandwich Counter
Price: 💸
Address: 4552, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: One of Montreal's favourite spots for Peruvian dishes just opened up a sandwich and coffee counter for you to grab some grub on the go — and it's totally worth a visit this weekend!
Stop By Your Favourite Café
Why You Need To Go: Nothing gets the weekend off to a better start than a hot cup of joe. Whether you take it to go or sit down and watch the day go by, show your favourite coffee shop a little love this weekend.
Visit This Cidery Just Outside The CityCourtesy of Ciderie Lacroix
Address: Cidrerie Lacroix, 649, ch. Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: Hot apple cider and fritters? Yes, please! You can enjoy all of that this weekend at Cidrerie Lacroix, a gorgeous spot open all year round that offers visitors access to their gourmet restaurant, delicious cider beverages, and pretty views.
Rent Skis & Snowshoes For Free
Price: Free!
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 6, 2022 & all week from February 28 to March 4
Address: Parc Frédéric-Back, Montreal, QC (equipment rental counter on rue Paul-Boutet)
Why You Need To Go: Some of winter's favourite activities are just waiting for you to give them a try at Parc Frédéric-Back, which offers free snowshoeing and skiing. Visitors can also explore the park on foot, where you can enjoy the landscape and alien-like orbs placed throughout the grounds.
Get Lost In The Beauty Of This Monet Exhibit
Price: Starting at $27 for adults
When: December 15, 2021, to February 27, 2022
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Check It Out: It's officially the last month to enjoy this super-popular immersive art exhibit: 'Imagine Monet'. Make a day of it and grab a bite before heading over to the Arsenal Contemporary Art Museum so you can catch the exhibit while it's still here.
Go On A Free Scavenger Hunt Through Old Montreal
Price: Free!
When: Every Saturday until March 5 & every day during the winter break from February 28 to March 4.
Address: Place Royale, Old Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Old Montreal is easily one of the most popular tourist spots in the city — so why not take advantage of this free scavenger hunt offered every Saturday. After completing the fun challenges, stop by a Vieux-Montreal resto for some eats and drinks for a much-needed reward.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
