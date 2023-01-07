9 Of The Best Pho Restaurants In Montreal
Where do you get your pho fix? 🍜
Nothing soothes the soul quite like a good soup in the wintertime. Luckily, Montreal is home to several must-try pho spots that are bound to warm you and your taste buds up.
From the flavourful broth, a mix of beef or chicken all the way to the veggies and rice noodles — pho may be a simple dish, but it's a top-tier meal that hits every. single. time. Oh, and not to mention it's light on the wallet, too!
These nine Montreal pho restaurants serve up a delish classic pho, and according to Google Maps, are some of the city's most popular joints.
Bon appétit!
Pho Jean Talon
Where: 360, rue Jean-Talon Est., Montreal, QC
Reason To Try: "The Pho was tasty and hearty. I really liked the broth and it tasted even better with a little bit of Hoisin Sauce and Sriracha," one Google reviewer said.
Bistro CÔ ÚT Montreal
Where: 3807, rue St Andre, Montreal, QC
Reason To Try: "The best Vietnamese food we’ve ever had. Period!" one reviewer from New York City wrote.
C-Dumpling & Pho
Where: 8567, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Reason To Try: "Everything was amazing!! The service is incredible and the staff is all so nice!! They serve some very delicious and authentic Vietnamese food," a Google reviewer wrote.
Báhn Mi Soleil de Saigon
Where: 1227, ave. Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Reason To Try: "This place is absolutely fantastic! The food is very affordable, yet, delicious. Super friendly owner who is happy to chat and very hard working," one visitor said.
Pho Lam
Where: 8485, boul.Saint-Michel, Montréal, QC
Reason To Try: "A hidden gem, we discovered at random and turned out to be one of the best bowls of pho we’ve ever had in Montreal," one person wrote.
La Bay Cà Phê
Where: 5263, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Reason To Try: "One of the best pho and Vietnamese iced coffee in Montreal! The service matches the quality of the food; kind and accommodating staff serving delicious, hearty & generous bowls of pho," one Google reviewer said.
Pho Long Phung
Where: 6503, rue Beaubien E., Montréal, QC
Reason To Try: "We love this place! The food is so tasty. Best pho ever! And we always have a warm and nice service! I highly recommend it!" a Google reviewer wrote.
Pho Khánh Hoà
Where: 5110, rue Jean-Talon E., Montreal, QC
Reason To Try: "I love this place. The food is excellent and the price is fair. The combos are the best because it comes with a little pho soup and a spring roll," one reviewer said.
Pho Rachel
Where: 14, rue Rachel .E, Montréal, QC
Reason To Try: "Really authentic and delicious Vietnamese dishes, the pho broths of both chicken and rare beef are amazing. Quite a limited menu, but delicious and generously plated," one reviewer wrote.
