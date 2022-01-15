Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
best restaurants in montreal

12 Montreal Restaurants With Takeout So Damn Good You'll Miss Indoor Dining Slightly Less

Go-to spots for food that travels well.

Contributing Writer
12 Montreal Restaurants With Takeout So Damn Good You'll Miss Indoor Dining Slightly Less
@yumyum_soupedumpling | Instagram, @mtl.foodie | Instagram
True

It's always good to have go-to food spots with dishes that taste just as good whether you eat them there or bring them home. But knowing which Montreal restaurants have the best take-out is even more important during a pandemic when restaurant dining rooms flip flop between being open and being closed.

These local eateries serve food that travels well, which makes them perfect picks when enjoying a meal at home (or in a park, or at a friend's house or in a car or... you get it).

Tiradito

Cuisine: Peruvian, Japanese

Address: 1076, rue de Bleury, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Not only does this restaurant serve up some of the tastiest and most interesting plates — Peruvian cuisine prepared using Japanese techniques — but menu items like ceviche, dumplings and crispy chicken are super easy to take them home... not to mention super delicious.

Website

Sushi Momo

Cuisine: Sushi, Vegan

Address: 3609, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This popular plant-based restaurant makes sushi you'll absolutely love whether you're vegan or not. Plus, you won't have to worry about keeping your sushi warm (it's supposed to be room temperature), it won't spoil quickly since it's not made with fish or meat and bite-sized pieces make it easy to consume anywhere you go.

Website

Foodchain

Cuisine: Healthy

Address: 1212, ave. McGill College, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This downtown salad and smoothie joint is perfect for grabbing a healthy bite amid the hustle and bustle of work-from-home life.

Website

La Banquise

Cuisine: Québécois

Address: 994, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Everyone's favourite late-night poutine spot is equipped to handle customers who aren't on their best behaviour, which means it's tough enough to withstand the journey from the restaurant to your front door. It's also just as satisfying no matter when or where you eat it.

Website

Damas

Cuisine: Syrian

Address: 1201, ave. Van Horne, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Take your takeout up a notch by bringing home a taste of one of the most popular and highly regarded restaurants in the city.

Website

Mici D'ici

Cuisine: Romanian, Street Food

Address: 19, ave. Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Excite your tastebuds with some of the best Romanian snacks and meals you can find in the city. Street food style sliders, burgers and sausages make for comforting eats that keep well on the go.

Website

Bocadillo

Cuisine: Venezualan

Address: 3677, boul. Saint Laurent , Montreal, QC & 6918, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Bocadillo is known for its arepas — South American sandwiches with cornmeal cakes instead of bread — and other classic Venezualan bites like empanadas yuca fries.

Website

Lafayette Pizzeria

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 112, rue Bernard O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This spot is perfect for when you're craving that really doughy, cheesy, old-school pizza. They also have amazing burgers if you're in the mood for that instead... but who says you can't have both.

Website

DJ Poulet

Cuisine: African

Address: 1134, ave. Van Horne, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Serving charcoal-cooked chicken packed with flavour, this Outremont spot's African recipes make every bite taste like a masterpiece. Depending on how hungry you are (and how long you want the leftovers to last), DJ Poulet offers whole chicken, half chicken, and quarter chickens meals.

Website

Yum Yum Soupe Dumpling

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 3887, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: On the lookout for fresh dumplings that pack up nicely and taste great? You've come to the right place. Yum Yum has homemade dumplings, noodles, bubble tea, soup, soup dumplings and more — all available for delivery.

Facebook

Falafel Yoni

Cuisine: Middle Eastern

Address: 54, rue Saint-Viateur O., Montreal, QC & 4549, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC

Why You Need To Go: Falafel Yoni may be relatively new to the city, but it's already made quite a name for itself with its warm, flavourful, light crispy falafel pitas that are nice and portable.

Website

Bombay Mahal

Cuisine: Indian

Address: Several locations around the city

Why You Need To Go: Bombay Mahal is one of the most popular spots in Montreal for a hearty Indian takeout experience that really hits the spot.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend To Cheer Up & Feel Better About The World

We could all use a pick-me-up right about now!

@pinchofmodesty | Instagram, @genevievepmroy | Instagram

Between curfew, shuttered restaurant dining rooms, the first week back after the holidays and the overall January blahs, it's been a tough week and Montrealers could really use a weekend filled with fun things to do right about now.

Luckily, the weekend is here, and there are still some activities you can partake in if you're in need of a pick-me-up.

Keep Reading Show less

I Froze My Butt Off At Montreal's New Hiverside Ice Bar But It Was Totally Worth It

FYI, wear long underwear.

Teddy Elliot | MTL Blog

As I set out on a chilly Thursday evening to Montreal's new Hiverside ice bar, my mind was filled with scenes from the James Bond movie Die Another Day. In this classic early aughts spy romp, our hero, Mr. Bond, is invited to the villain's ice palace (which is somehow also a diamond mine) and hijinks ensue. And though I lack the martini-fueled charm of Pierce Brosnan, I was about to feel like Bond himself at this quirky Montreal ice bar.

What the movie didn't show you was that under that tuxedo, James Bond was wearing several layers of thermal underwear. Me, on the other hand? One measly layer of pants. I was shaken. But despite my lack of longjohns, Hiverside definitely stirred me up.

Keep Reading Show less

I Tried Montreal's New Italian-Japanese Spot & The 2 Cuisines Are Somehow Tastier Combined

WARNING: These photos may lead to drool. 🤤

Gabi Sandler | MTL Blog

Like many people, two of my absolute favourite cuisines are Italian and Japanese. That's why I was so excited to try Tiramisu, a brand-new Montreal fusion restaurant that describes itself as "Italian by nature" and "Japanese by love."

As I walked into Tiramisu, I was floored by how gorgeous the space is. With its lush greenery (the bar is decked out in cascading vines) and gold detailing, the ambiance screams laid-back sophistication.

Keep Reading Show less

The Other Joe Beef Guy Reacted To David McMillan's Exit & He Still Wants To Shave Truffles

"Our restaurant's success is owed [...] to our customers, from every area code," said Chef Fred Morin.

Joe Beef - Liverpool House | Facebook

It's been two days since news broke that Joe Beef founder and acclaimed Chef David McMillan was quitting the restaurant business after 32 years, rocking Montreal foodies to their core. Now, his partner and co-founder Chef Fred Morin has taken to Instagram to respond.

McMillan announced that he had sold his shares of his restaurants in an exclusive interview with the Montreal Gazette, which quoted him as saying "I never want to shave white truffles on to asparagus for someone from Toronto ever again in my life." In the article, McMillan describes himself as "burned out." The article notes that he plans to spend more time on his farm and with his family.

Keep Reading Show less