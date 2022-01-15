12 Montreal Restaurants With Takeout So Damn Good You'll Miss Indoor Dining Slightly Less
Go-to spots for food that travels well.
It's always good to have go-to food spots with dishes that taste just as good whether you eat them there or bring them home. But knowing which Montreal restaurants have the best take-out is even more important during a pandemic when restaurant dining rooms flip flop between being open and being closed.
These local eateries serve food that travels well, which makes them perfect picks when enjoying a meal at home (or in a park, or at a friend's house or in a car or... you get it).
Tiradito
Cuisine: Peruvian, Japanese
Address: 1076, rue de Bleury, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Not only does this restaurant serve up some of the tastiest and most interesting plates — Peruvian cuisine prepared using Japanese techniques — but menu items like ceviche, dumplings and crispy chicken are super easy to take them home... not to mention super delicious.
Sushi Momo
Cuisine: Sushi, Vegan
Address: 3609, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This popular plant-based restaurant makes sushi you'll absolutely love whether you're vegan or not. Plus, you won't have to worry about keeping your sushi warm (it's supposed to be room temperature), it won't spoil quickly since it's not made with fish or meat and bite-sized pieces make it easy to consume anywhere you go.
Foodchain
Cuisine: Healthy
Address: 1212, ave. McGill College, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This downtown salad and smoothie joint is perfect for grabbing a healthy bite amid the hustle and bustle of work-from-home life.
La Banquise
Cuisine: Québécois
Address: 994, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Everyone's favourite late-night poutine spot is equipped to handle customers who aren't on their best behaviour, which means it's tough enough to withstand the journey from the restaurant to your front door. It's also just as satisfying no matter when or where you eat it.
Damas
Cuisine: Syrian
Address: 1201, ave. Van Horne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Take your takeout up a notch by bringing home a taste of one of the most popular and highly regarded restaurants in the city.
Mici D'ici
Cuisine: Romanian, Street Food
Address: 19, ave. Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Excite your tastebuds with some of the best Romanian snacks and meals you can find in the city. Street food style sliders, burgers and sausages make for comforting eats that keep well on the go.
Bocadillo
Cuisine: Venezualan
Address: 3677, boul. Saint Laurent , Montreal, QC & 6918, boul. Saint Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Bocadillo is known for its arepas — South American sandwiches with cornmeal cakes instead of bread — and other classic Venezualan bites like empanadas yuca fries.
Lafayette Pizzeria
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 112, rue Bernard O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This spot is perfect for when you're craving that really doughy, cheesy, old-school pizza. They also have amazing burgers if you're in the mood for that instead... but who says you can't have both.
DJ Poulet
Cuisine: African
Address: 1134, ave. Van Horne, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Serving charcoal-cooked chicken packed with flavour, this Outremont spot's African recipes make every bite taste like a masterpiece. Depending on how hungry you are (and how long you want the leftovers to last), DJ Poulet offers whole chicken, half chicken, and quarter chickens meals.
Yum Yum Soupe Dumpling
Cuisine: Chinese
Address: 3887, rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: On the lookout for fresh dumplings that pack up nicely and taste great? You've come to the right place. Yum Yum has homemade dumplings, noodles, bubble tea, soup, soup dumplings and more — all available for delivery.
Falafel Yoni
Cuisine: Middle Eastern
Address: 54, rue Saint-Viateur O., Montreal, QC & 4549, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC
Why You Need To Go: Falafel Yoni may be relatively new to the city, but it's already made quite a name for itself with its warm, flavourful, light crispy falafel pitas that are nice and portable.
Bombay Mahal
Cuisine: Indian
Address: Several locations around the city
Why You Need To Go: Bombay Mahal is one of the most popular spots in Montreal for a hearty Indian takeout experience that really hits the spot.
