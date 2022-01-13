Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
Things To Do
what to do in montreal this weekend

9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend That'll Force You To Leave Your Apartment

Get your butt off the couch and live a little!

9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend That'll Force You To Leave Your Apartment
@vituni | Instagram, @oasisimmersion | Instagram
True

Montreal, you've almost made it through another doozy of a week. But don't fret because another week means another weekend. The weekend is an opportunity to do fun things that can cheer you up and make you feel better about the world, but in order to find them, you actually need to leave your apartment.

So get your butt off the couch. Might we recommend showering? And then try one of these activities! Whatever you're up to this weekend, here's hoping it brings some light back into your life.

Take Advantage Of The Last Free Weekend To Visit The McCord

Price: Free!

When: Until January 19

Address: McCord Museum, 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: To celebrate its 100th birthday, one of Montreal's favourite museums gifted us 100 days of free admission, which comes to an end this week. Take advantage of free art, culture and Montreal history while you still can!

Find out more

Awaken Your Senses At OASIS Immersion

Price: $23 for students, $28.74 for adults

Address: Palais des congrès, 301, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: OASIS is a seriously cool, chill and colourful exhibit — just what you need after the stress of a long week... or several weeks.

Find out more

Treat Yourself To A Funky Manicute

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Your nails deserve more than a regular manicure. Treat them (and yourself) to some pizzazz!

Find out more

Let Your Imagination Run Free At The Imagine Monet Exhibit

Price: Starting at $27 for adults

When: Until February 27

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Immerse yourself in the beauty of Monet's famous works.

Find out more

Embrace Your Inner Child And Go Sledding Or Tubing

Address: Throughout Montreal or at nearby Glissades des Pays d'en Haut

Why You Need To Go: Who says sledding's just for kids?

Find out more

Glide Across The City's Skating Rinks

Address: Throughout Montreal

Why You Need To Go: Get some much-needed fresh air and flex those skating skills like a true winter-loving Quebecer.

Find out more

Get Some Much Needed 'Luminothérapie'

Price: Free!

When: Until February 27

Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Things may feel dark and dreary, but this annual installation in the most festive part of town is back to bring you a little light.

Website

Discover The Winter Wonders Of Parc Jean-Drapeau

Address: Where: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Parc Jean Drapeau offers some of the coolest winter activities, like cross-country skiing, sledding, a skating trail and more, proving to the world that no one does winter quite like Montreal!

Find out more

Try Cake From One Of Montreal's Vending Machines

Address: Place Montreal Trust, Montreal Eaton Centre, CF Fairview Pointe-Claire, Galeries d'Anjou

Why You Need To Go: Nothing can cheer you up quite like a slice of cake from the Cake Boss, himself.

Find out more

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web

These Montreal Restaurants & Hotels Found A Clever Way To Still Offer Indoor Dining

Perfect for a date night!

@pincettemtl | Instagram, @nelli.cafevin | Instagram

With restaurants in Quebec being closed and no reopening date announced yet, we're all missing indoor dining right about now. Luckily, six Montreal restaurants have teamed up with hotels in the city and found a way to continue providing this experience starting January 14.

A press explained that four hotels in Old Montreal "are opening up their rooms to offer you an intimate culinary experience."

Keep Reading Show less

McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Coffee & Tea To Healthcare Workers This Month

Here's how and when eligible Quebecers can claim their complimentary beverages.

Lucian Milasan| Dreamstime, @mcdonaldscanada | Instagram

With Omicron causing COVID-19 cases to surge across the province, Quebec's frontline healthcare workers are being stretched thin as they manage full hospitals, administer boosters and more. As a small token of appreciation, McDonald's Canada is offering them free coffee and tea for the month of January.

Beginning on January 7, the complimentary hot beverages — either a medium McCafé Premium Roast Coffee or Tea — will be available to all frontline healthcare workers at participating locations. They will also be offered to vaccine volunteers, medical testing centre employees and pharmacy workers, as well as emergency services and military personnel.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend To Cheer Up & Feel Better About The World

We could all use a pick-me-up right about now!

@pinchofmodesty | Instagram, @genevievepmroy | Instagram

Between curfew, shuttered restaurant dining rooms, the first week back after the holidays and the overall January blahs, it's been a tough week and Montrealers could really use a weekend filled with fun things to do right about now.

Luckily, the weekend is here, and there are still some activities you can partake in if you're in need of a pick-me-up.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Weather Could Get Colder Than It's Been In 4 Years Next Week

According to The Weather Network.

Rixie | Dreamstime

Well, we couldn't avoid it forever. The worst of Montreal winter temperatures will start to creep in next week following a relatively mild start to the season, according to a Weather Network forecast published January 5. It says the city could see its coldest weather in four years as Arctic air moves east after pummelling Western Canada.

That cold air pocket will glide across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada, The Weather Network says.

Keep Reading Show less