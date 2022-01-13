9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend That'll Force You To Leave Your Apartment
Montreal, you've almost made it through another doozy of a week. But don't fret because another week means another weekend. The weekend is an opportunity to do fun things that can cheer you up and make you feel better about the world, but in order to find them, you actually need to leave your apartment.
So get your butt off the couch. Might we recommend showering? And then try one of these activities! Whatever you're up to this weekend, here's hoping it brings some light back into your life.
Take Advantage Of The Last Free Weekend To Visit The McCord
Price: Free!
When: Until January 19
Address: McCord Museum, 690, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: To celebrate its 100th birthday, one of Montreal's favourite museums gifted us 100 days of free admission, which comes to an end this week. Take advantage of free art, culture and Montreal history while you still can!
Awaken Your Senses At OASIS Immersion
Price: $23 for students, $28.74 for adults
Address: Palais des congrès, 301, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: OASIS is a seriously cool, chill and colourful exhibit — just what you need after the stress of a long week... or several weeks.
Treat Yourself To A Funky Manicute
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Your nails deserve more than a regular manicure. Treat them (and yourself) to some pizzazz!
Let Your Imagination Run Free At The Imagine Monet Exhibit
Price: Starting at $27 for adults
When: Until February 27
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Immerse yourself in the beauty of Monet's famous works.
Embrace Your Inner Child And Go Sledding Or Tubing
Address: Throughout Montreal or at nearby Glissades des Pays d'en Haut
Why You Need To Go: Who says sledding's just for kids?
Glide Across The City's Skating Rinks
Address: Throughout Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Get some much-needed fresh air and flex those skating skills like a true winter-loving Quebecer.
Get Some Much Needed 'Luminothérapie'
Price: Free!
When: Until February 27
Address: Quartier des Spectacles, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Things may feel dark and dreary, but this annual installation in the most festive part of town is back to bring you a little light.
Discover The Winter Wonders Of Parc Jean-Drapeau
Address: Where: 1, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Parc Jean Drapeau offers some of the coolest winter activities, like cross-country skiing, sledding, a skating trail and more, proving to the world that no one does winter quite like Montreal!
Try Cake From One Of Montreal's Vending Machines
Address: Place Montreal Trust, Montreal Eaton Centre, CF Fairview Pointe-Claire, Galeries d'Anjou
Why You Need To Go: Nothing can cheer you up quite like a slice of cake from the Cake Boss, himself.
