what to do in montreal this weekend

9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Shake Off The January Blues

Good riddance, January!

Another weekend in Montreal is upon us. But this time, we aren't just celebrating the end of the week. We're celebrating the end of January! While January is always known as the longest month of the year, it's safe to say that January 2022 was particularly brutal.

So to say au revoir to the month that never ended, here are a bunch of fun things to do in Montreal for the last weekend of January.

Dine On A Heated Outdoor Terrasse

When: Until March 5, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Address: Cinquième Vague, 1485, rue Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Yes, you read that right... a winter terrasse. Don't worry though — it's heated. And isn't a little chill worth it if it means you can dine at a restaurant again?

Go On A Free Scavenger Hunt Through Old Montreal

Price: Free!

When: Every Saturday until March 5 and every day during the winter break from February 28 to March 4

Address: Place Royale, Old Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: Experience Montreal's most beautiful and historic neighbourhood in a way you've never before.

Ski Or Snowboard For Free In Laval

Price: Free! With reservation

When: Monday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Address: 901 av. du Parc, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: Believe it or not, winter won't last forever. Get in some of your favourite winter activities while you still can.

Explore This Park That's Straight Out Of A Fairytale

Price: Free!

When: Open all year from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: Bois de l'Équerre, 49, rang de l'Équerre, Laval, Quebec

Why You Need To Go: With 13-kilometre trails and so much to explore, it's easy to see why this park has become such a popular spot during the winter season.

Give Snowshoeing A Try

Price: Free

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 6, 2022, and all week from February 28 to March 4

Address: Parc Frédéric-Back, Montreal, QC (equipment rental counter on rue Paul-Boutet)

Why You Need To Go: Whether you've been doing it for years or you want to try it for the first time, snowshoeing is an amazing way to experience Montreal in the winter — and you've got nothing to lose when it's free.

Support Local And Order Takeout

Why You Need To Go: Can't wait for restaurants to reopen on Monday? Support local by grabbing takeout from your fave spot.

Enjoy Some Winter Fun At Parc Jean-Drapeau

Price: Free

When: Until March 6

Address: 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Back again, the winter programming at Montrealers' go-to park for good times and celebration will have you feeling exactly that until the very last snowfall.

Let Your Imagination Run Free At This Immersive Art Exhibit

Price: Starting at $27 for adults

When: Until February 27

Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: There's only one month left to see this unbelievable exhibit!

Light Up Your Life At OASIS

Price: $28.74 for adults

When: Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last entry is 80 minutes before closing.

Address: Palais des Congrès; 301, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: For the ultimate chilled, laid-back activity after a long week (and a long month), relax and unwind at the most relaxing yet colourful place in Montreal.

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

Old Montreal Is Hosting A Free Winter Scavenger Hunt

Dress warm and explore the streets of Old Montreal.

@guidatourmtl | Instagram, @BrianLoo | Instagram

Old Montreal is easily one of the most beautiful spots the city has to offer, and the charm factor is certainly turned up high during the winter. Now, you have an opportunity to explore it all. You can embark on a scavenger hunt organized by Guidatour and SDC Vieux-Montréal through the stunning streets of Old Montreal, and the best part of it all, it's totally free!

Those who wish to participate are encouraged to layer on their jackets, toques and scarves as they explore the historic district in a walking circuit that includes a "questionnaire, games, and fun challenges," says Guidatour.

Keep Reading Show less

This Outdoor Montreal Restaurant With A Heated Terrasse Makes You Forget It's Winter

Plus, it's a way to dine out in the city again!

Courtesy of Eva Blue

Missing indoor dining? Us too. But luckily, a group of chefs and sommeliers found a way for us to be able to live out this experience again while we wait for Montreal restaurants to be allowed to reopen.

Sommeliers Xavier Richard-Paquet and Joris Gutierrez Garcia and chefs Paul Toussaint, of Kamùy and Americas BBQ, and Massimo Piedimonte, the former chef of Le Mousso, created an outdoor pop-up restaurant in Montreal with a heated terrasse to keep us warm and eating well this winter.

Keep Reading Show less

The Montreal Olympic Park Has A New Snowboarding Course & It’s Completely Free

Showcase your snowboarding skills all winter long!

Joseph Roby | CNW Group/Parc Olympique

Snowboarding in the city just got a lot easier. Vans and the Dillon Ojo Foundation, which was founded in 2018 in honour of Montreal pro snowboarder and artist Dillon Ojo, have combined forces to create a state-of-the-art snowpark at the Parc Olympique. Montrealers can now live out their snowboard dreams right in the heart of the city, and the best part, it's free!

Located near the Viau metro station, the Dillon Ojo Snowpark offers a total of eight obstacles, including a medium-sized jump and an array of sliding rails ranging in difficulty level for snowboarders of all ages to enjoy. The park will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of March or as long as the weather permits.

Keep Reading Show less

This Quebec Ski Hill Offers Canada’s First Yooner Rides & It's Like Go-Karting On Snow

WTF is a Yooner? You only need to drive 90 minutes outside Montreal to find out!

@96maryalex | Instagram, Salah Chtioui | Mont Sutton

Ski season is upon us! While the winter slopes can be intimidating for many — not to mention, expensive — Mont Sutton, a Quebec ski hill, offers some of Canada's first Yooner rides. Since you're probably wondering, "WTF is a Yooner?" it's a ski/sled hybrid that's a must-do winter activity everyone can enjoy.

Located only 90 minutes outside of Montreal by car, Mont Sutton is the perfect place to try a Yooner. Seated 20 centimetres above the ground with shock absorbers, an easy-to-control handle, and a runner for carving stellar turns on the mountain, you'll feel like you're skiing without needing a single lesson while riding a Yooner.

Keep Reading Show less