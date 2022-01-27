9 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend To Shake Off The January Blues
Good riddance, January!
Another weekend in Montreal is upon us. But this time, we aren't just celebrating the end of the week. We're celebrating the end of January! While January is always known as the longest month of the year, it's safe to say that January 2022 was particularly brutal.
So to say au revoir to the month that never ended, here are a bunch of fun things to do in Montreal for the last weekend of January.
Dine On A Heated Outdoor Terrasse
When: Until March 5, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: Cinquième Vague, 1485, rue Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Yes, you read that right... a winter terrasse. Don't worry though — it's heated. And isn't a little chill worth it if it means you can dine at a restaurant again?
Go On A Free Scavenger Hunt Through Old Montreal
Price: Free!
When: Every Saturday until March 5 and every day during the winter break from February 28 to March 4
Address: Place Royale, Old Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Experience Montreal's most beautiful and historic neighbourhood in a way you've never before.
Ski Or Snowboard For Free In Laval
Price: Free! With reservation
When: Monday to Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Address: 901 av. du Parc, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: Believe it or not, winter won't last forever. Get in some of your favourite winter activities while you still can.
Explore This Park That's Straight Out Of A Fairytale
Price: Free!
When: Open all year from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Address: Bois de l'Équerre, 49, rang de l'Équerre, Laval, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: With 13-kilometre trails and so much to explore, it's easy to see why this park has become such a popular spot during the winter season.
Give Snowshoeing A Try
Price: Free
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until March 6, 2022, and all week from February 28 to March 4
Address: Parc Frédéric-Back, Montreal, QC (equipment rental counter on rue Paul-Boutet)
Why You Need To Go: Whether you've been doing it for years or you want to try it for the first time, snowshoeing is an amazing way to experience Montreal in the winter — and you've got nothing to lose when it's free.
Support Local And Order Takeout
Why You Need To Go: Can't wait for restaurants to reopen on Monday? Support local by grabbing takeout from your fave spot.
Enjoy Some Winter Fun At Parc Jean-Drapeau
Price: Free
When: Until March 6
Address: 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Back again, the winter programming at Montrealers' go-to park for good times and celebration will have you feeling exactly that until the very last snowfall.
Let Your Imagination Run Free At This Immersive Art Exhibit
Price: Starting at $27 for adults
When: Until February 27
Address: Arsenal Contemporary Art, 2020, rue William, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: There's only one month left to see this unbelievable exhibit!
Light Up Your Life At OASIS
Price: $28.74 for adults
When: Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The last entry is 80 minutes before closing.
Address: Palais des Congrès; 301, rue Saint-Antoine O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: For the ultimate chilled, laid-back activity after a long week (and a long month), relax and unwind at the most relaxing yet colourful place in Montreal.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
- 12 Things To Do In Montreal That You Have To Add To Your Winter ... ›
- 11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This January In Case You Already ... ›
- 9 Things To Do Around Montreal This Weekend That'll Make You ... ›