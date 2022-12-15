Montreal's First T&T Asian Grocery Store Is Now Open & It's Freakin Ginormous
The biggest location in Canada!
Almost exactly one year after T&T first announced it was coming to the city, T&T Montreal has opened to the public. It's the Canadian Asian grocery chain's first location in Quebec and the largest by area in the country.
T&T CEO Tina Lee has promised a wide range of enticing products and store features, including a "row of fish tanks that have enough water in them to fill your backyard swimming pool;" a snack aisle with scallop, salted egg yolk, and wasabi-flavoured chips; ready-to-eat hot food stations; and a bakery with cakes Lee says are "less sweet than the typical supermarket cake."
The store opened at 9 a.m. on December 15. To mark the occasion, the store is giving out $10 gift cards for the first 100 T&T Rewards program members to enter the store, free reusable shopping bags with purchases of $68 or more, and $10 coupons with purchases of $88 or more.
The T&T Rewards program is available through the T&T app. In addition to the opening-day gifts, members get extra, exclusive discounts and accumulate points with each purchase that they can eventually redeem to claim small appliances and cookware.
T&T Montreal is located at 300, avenue Sainte-Croix in the borough of Saint-Laurent, near the intersections of autoroutes 40 and 15 and about a 10-minute walk from Du Collège metro station on the orange line.
Get a summary of the details below.
T&T Montreal
Address: 300, av. Sainte-Croix, Montreal, QC
Details: Canada's largest Asian grocery store chain has opened its largest location in Montreal.