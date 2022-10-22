A Huge Joe Fresh Warehouse Sale Is On This Week In Montreal & Prices Are As Low As $2
Look fresh in Joe Fresh!
If you've been wanting to freshen up your wardrobe, then Joe Fresh has got you covered. The Canadian clothing company is hosting a mega warehouse sale in Montreal this week with items priced from $25 to as low as $2. Pretty sweet, right?
The "everything must go" event will take place up until October 26 at the former Sears location in Place Vertu. The Joe Fresh sale promises "unbelievable prices," and includes anything and everything from winter coats, boots, long sleeve shirts, dresses, sweaters, baby clothes and so much more.
Wondering what you can get your hands on? Here's a breakdown of some of the inventory and prices:
$2
- Socks
$3
- Various hats and accessories
- Kids and baby clothes
- Plus size bottoms (1X - 3X)
- White sneakers
$4
- Winter accessories
$5
- Skirts and dresses
- Shorts
- Women's sportswear
$6
- Women's blouses
- Women's slacks
$7
- Knits and sweaters
$8
- UGG dupes
- Rain boots
- Cheetah print sneakers
- Tote bags
$10
- Winter jackets for babies
- Winter boots
$15
- Fall/winter coats
- Kids' winter jackets
$25
- Winter jackets
Happy shopping, Montreal!
Joe Fresh Warehouse Sale in Montreal
Price: $2 to $25
When: Until October 26, 2022
Address: 3131 boul. Cote-Vertu O., Montreal, QC
