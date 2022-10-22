Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
joe fresh

A Huge Joe Fresh Warehouse Sale Is On This Week In Montreal & Prices Are As Low As $2

Look fresh in Joe Fresh!

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Joe Fresh sign outside of store. Right: Joe Fresh warehouse sale in Montreal.

Joe Fresh sign outside of store. Right: Joe Fresh warehouse sale in Montreal.

Mitch Hutchinson | Dreamstime, Mega Vente d'Entrepôt Joe Fresh | Facebook

If you've been wanting to freshen up your wardrobe, then Joe Fresh has got you covered. The Canadian clothing company is hosting a mega warehouse sale in Montreal this week with items priced from $25 to as low as $2. Pretty sweet, right?

The "everything must go" event will take place up until October 26 at the former Sears location in Place Vertu. The Joe Fresh sale promises "unbelievable prices," and includes anything and everything from winter coats, boots, long sleeve shirts, dresses, sweaters, baby clothes and so much more.

Wondering what you can get your hands on? Here's a breakdown of some of the inventory and prices:

$2

  • Socks

$3

  • Various hats and accessories
  • Kids and baby clothes
  • Plus size bottoms (1X - 3X)
  • White sneakers

$4

  • Winter accessories

$5

  • Skirts and dresses
  • Shorts
  • Women's sportswear

$6

  • Women's blouses
  • Women's slacks

$7

  • Knits and sweaters

$8

  • UGG dupes
  • Rain boots
  • Cheetah print sneakers
  • Tote bags

$10

  • Winter jackets for babies
  • Winter boots

$15

  • Fall/winter coats
  • Kids' winter jackets

$25

  • Winter jackets
The Joe Fresh warehouse sale offers extended sizes as well. The event will take place Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Debit, credit and cash are the accepted methods of payment.

Happy shopping, Montreal!

Joe Fresh Warehouse Sale in Montreal

Price: $2 to $25

When: Until October 26, 2022

Address: 3131 boul. Cote-Vertu O., Montreal, QC

Website

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
Recommended For You

Keep Exploring Montreal
Loading...