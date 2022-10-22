A Massive Ardene Warehouse Sale Is On This Weekend In Montreal & Prices Are As Low As $1
The sale officially ends tomorrow!
If you've been looking to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank, Ardene has totally got you covered. The Canadian clothing and accessories store is hosting its famous warehouse sale this weekend with prices as low as $1.
The sale began back in April on Jean-Talon Ouest and will officially be coming to an end this weekend, so it's best to get in on the action while you can.
The "everything must go" event offers everything needed to spruce up your closet whether it be for this winter, next spring or even summer with long sleeve shirts, dresses, pants, shoes, accessories and a whole lot more. The best part of it all? It won't cost you much! A win-win, right?
Ardene promises "new closing prices with even more discounts," on so many styles, sizes and colours. Here's what you can expect in terms of inventory and prices:
$1
- Camisoles
- Flip flops
- Slippers
- Fanny packs
$2
- Winter and summer scarves
- Short sleeve tees
- Sneakers
- Ballet flats
- Slipper boots
- TOMS dupes
- Shorts
- Skirts
$3
- Long sleeve tees
- Heels
- Dresses
$5
- Lined boots
$6
- Knee high boots
$10
- Winter booties
The warehouse sale is located directly beside Namur metro station for some pretty easy access and will be open this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Ardene accepts cash, debit and credit as methods of payment.
Happy shopping!
Ardene Warehouse Sale
Prices: $1 to $10
Address: 5255, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
When: Ends October 23
Hours: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
