A Montreal Café Says A Fraudster Posed As A Coffee Delivery Man To Steal From It
The café claims he pretended to deliver coffee he took right off its shelves.
Montreal café Noble claims a fraudster posed as a coffee delivery man to steal cash. The café told MTL Blog that the incident occurred on Sunday, September 26 at around 3 p.m.
They said the man walked into the establishment and chatted with a barista before asking them to check something in the back.
While alone, the man took bags of coffee from the store shelves and pretended to deliver them, Noble alleged. The café said he then asked the unsuspecting barista for an envelope he said was left for him.
Because no such envelope existed, the man asked to be paid in cash, leaving the barista with a false phone number, Noble explained. The barista obliged.
Noble said Monday it planned to file a police report. In a statement shared with MTL Blog, the SPVM, citing the need for confidentiality, said it could neither confirm nor deny it was investigating the incident.
Police did, however, encourage anyone with information to report it to their police station or to leave an anonymous tip with Info-Crime Montréal.