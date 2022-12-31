Search on MTL Blog

montreal weather

Environment Canada Issued A Weather Advisory For Montreal As Widespread Fog Is Expected

"Travel is expected to be hazardous."

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Montreal skyline in the winter.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Montreal's final day of 2022 is looking pretty bleak as clouds of fog are expected to make an appearance across the 514.

On December 31 at 11:30 a.m., Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Montreal stating that "widespread fog is expected." The fog advisory is currently in effect for the areas of Montreal Island, Châteauguay - La Prairie, Longueuil - Varennes and Laval.

"Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring," Environment Canada says.

The government agency states that "visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero." Road travel is also expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in various locations.

If visibility is reduced while driving, the federal weather department recommends turning on your lights and maintaining a safe following distance between yourself and other vehicles on the road.

Luckily, conditions are expected to gradually improve overnight.

Stay safe, Montreal!

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

