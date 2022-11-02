11 Free Things To Do In Montreal This November
Time to start saving for those holiday presents. 💸
November, is that you already? The end of fall is near but that does not mean the fun has to end with the cooler weather. While getting out and about in the 514 can often be pricey, living your best life doesn't always mean breaking the bank.
There are plenty of free things to do in Montreal this month, and we're hooking you up with some original options that'll give your mood a boost and your wallet a break until the holiday season.
Attend An Indigenous Art Show
When: November 12 and 13, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Espace culturel Georges-Émile-Lapalme, Place des Arts
Why You Should Go: The "Indigenous Open Mic" will include dance, literature, musical shows, an artisan fair and short film projections.
Embrace The Holiday Spirit at Montreal's Christmas Markets
When: All three Montreal Christmas markets open in late November. You can find the schedules here.
Where:
- The Grand Marché de Noël de Montréal will be at the Quartier des Spectacles
- The Village de Noël de Montréal will be held at Atwater Market
- The Marché de Noël will be at Jean-Talon Market
Why You Should Go: This year, you can expect lots of free surprises at Montreal's trio of Christmas markets, including film screenings and shows and presentations staging the "realm of the elves."
Go On A Street Art Tour
When: Whenever you feel like it!
Where: Across the city
Why You Should Go: If you like street art and city walks, you can come up with your own itinerary and discover our city's hidden cultural gems for free thanks to the interactive maps by Art Public Montréal and MURAL.
Go Window Shopping At Bazar Vintage
When:
- Bazar Vintage Montreal is on November 19 to 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Bazar Vintage du Plateau is on November 12, from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.
Where:
- Bazar Vintage Montreal is at Saint-Jean Berchmans Church, 5945, rue Cartier
- Bazar Vintage du Plateau is at Saint-Denis Church, 454, avenue Laurier E.
Why You Should Go: These gatherings are for antique enthusiasts! Over 30 vintage vendors will display their retro gems at both free-to-attend markets. Beware, as you might find it difficult to resist a compulsive buy.
Watch The Moon Turn Red Over The City At Dawn
When: November 8 at 4 a.m.
Where: Parc Jeanne-Mance
Why You Should Go: A total lunar eclipse is coming this month and you can get a front-row seat to the celestial event! At Parc Jeanne-Mance, you'll have the chance to use telescopes for free. Organizers will accept donations.
Attend Expozine
When: November 19 and 20, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m
Where: Saint-Arsène Churc, 1025, rue Bélanger
Why You Should Go: This free-to-attend comic book exposition will be back in town so you can see the work of some great local illustrators. Whether you're into novels, zines, magazines, graphic novels or comics, you'll also have the chance to buy some fresh stuff to read.
Party Hard Under The Van Horne
When: November 18 from 4 p.m.
Where: Van Horne skate park, 5855, boulevard Saint-Laurent
Why You Should Go: M for Montréal and Mundial Montreal are joining forces to host a big free-to-attend outdoor party this fall, including live performances, a bar and food trucks.
Pay Tribute To The Offspring At Billy Buck
When: November 12. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the concert starts at 9 p.m.
Where: Billy Buck, 3135, rue Masson
Why You Should Go: Fans of the iconic rock band can attend this live performance by The Igniters, and it's totally free!
Find A New Career Path
When: November 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Holiday Inn Montreal Centre-ville, 999, rue Saint-Urbain
Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a new job, this free job fair in will feature several hiring companies, as well as specialists in employment and career development.
Have A Good Laugh At A Comedy Show
When:
- Open mic is on November 6, 13, 20, and 27, at 12 a.m.
- Soirée d'humour is on November 7 at 8 p.m.
Where:
- Open Mic is at 3rd Floor Comedy Club, 2015, rue Crescent
- Soirée d'humour is at Café Les Oubliettes, 6201, rue de Saint-Vallier
Why You Should Go: If you think you're funny enough to entertain a crowd, you could try your luck as a comedian at one of the open mic nights. Alternatively, you can sit and enjoy the jokes at Café Les Oubliettes' Humor Night. It's 100% free but reservations are required.
Master The Art Of Coffee At Hudson's Bay
When:
- November 17 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
- November 26 at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Where:
- November 17: La Baie D'Hudson Anjou Galeries, 7895, boulevard des Galeries d'Anjou
- November 26: La Baie D'Hudson Carrefour Laval, 3045, boulevard le Carrefour, Laval, QC
Why You Should Go: Baristas will teach you how to prepare a specialty coffee in this 45-minute free class. Plus, you'll get 50% off on the coffee beans at labaie.com. Reservations are required.