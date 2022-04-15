Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal Canadiens' Goalie Carey Price Returns To The Ice Tonight After A Long Break

It has been a tough year for the veteran player.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Habs goalie ​Carey Price looks up while fans cheer in the background.

Jerry Coli | Dreamstime

Welcome back, everybody, to the Price is (all) right. The Montreal Canadiens' beloved goalie will return to the ice tonight against the New York Islanders after nearly a full year away from the team. Carey Price has been off the team's line-up since last year following knee surgery for a serious injury and a stint in rehab for substance abuse that started just under a week before the regular season.

Price last played with the team during the fifth and last game of the Stanley Cup finals against the Tampa Bay Lightning in their best-of-seven series.

The goaltender has long grappled with knee problems, facing periods of time off the ice since 2014. Many fans expected his most recent round of injuries to clear up after a month of rehabilitation. Instead, the player took an extended leave of absence, making tonight's long-awaited return all the more welcome.

During Price's time away from the Habs, both former coach Dominique Ducharme and long-time GM Marc Bergevin were fired. Former captain Shea Weber, a known friend of Price's, was also forced into retirement for his own injuries.

Price is now entering his 15th season with Montreal as a seven-time All-Star with 360 career victories.

