Montreal Is Getting Direct Flights To & From India 3 Times A Week, Air Canada Announced

It's about to be easier to travel to Delhi!

Martial Genest | Dreamstime, Saiko3p | Dreamstime

Air Canada is making it easier for Montrealers to travel to India. The airline announced it would be introducing new direct flights between Montreal and Delhi beginning October 31 — just in time for Diwali celebrations.

In an October 13 news release, Air Canada said the move is meant to support the "growing Indian community in Montreal."

The non-stop flights are set to be available three times per week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, year-round.

"We [...] look forward to further strengthening the cultural and business ties between our two countries," said Mark Galardo, senior vice president of network planning and revenue management at Air Canada, in a statement. "Today's announcement also confirms Air Canada's commitment to growing its main hubs of Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, with convenient non-stop service to India from each hub."

Air Canada is the only carrier that offers non-stop service from Montreal to Delhi, according to Galardo.

The airline also announced it's expanding its India services in Toronto by adding additional flights.

