Montreal Is Under A Severe Thunderstorm Warning & Other Quebec Regions Have A Tornado Watch
"Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches," the emergency alert stated.
Montreal weather this summer is certainly delivering some rainy days, and the forecast just got a whole lot messier as the city is currently under a severe weather warning following an Environment Canada emergency alert.
Around 3:30 p.m. on July 16, Environment Canada (EC) issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Montreal area in an alert sent to residents across the 514.
Environment Canada emergency weather alert.Mike Chaar | MTL Blog
The federal weather department stated that "meteorologists are tracking a very dangerous thunderstorm capable of producing destructive wind gusts, baseball size or greater hail and heavy rain," in metro Montreal and Laval areas.
"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," EC stated.
The Montreal area can possibly expect large hail, big enough to smash windows, destroy property and cars, and lead to life-threatening injuries.
Various regions across Quebec are also under tornado watch, including Gatineau, Lachute, Saint-Jérôme, Laurentians, Lanaudière, Mont-Laurier, Mont-Tremblant, Pontiac, Papineau and Lièvre.
"Widespread and extremely strong wind gusts can destroy buildings with tornado-like damage, flatten large stands of trees and blow vehicles off the road," said EC.
"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!"
Environment Canada warned residents via an emergency alert, stating to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches." This includes large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall.
According to The Weather Network, the Montreal area can expect lots of rain over the next few days.
There's currently a risk of a thunderstorm on Friday, and a forecast of "cloudy with showers" is set for Saturday, June 18.
Stay safe, Montreal!
