The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For Risk Of A Thunderstorm & Rainy Days Ahead
Grab your umbrellas! ☔️
The summer season is officially upon us, and while we got some pretty decent spring days, it looks as if we're off to a wet start.
The Quebec weather forecast for June is calling for quite a bit of rain and it appears as if things are starting sooner than expected. Montreal is set to be hit with a risk of a thunderstorm Friday, May 27 and will be seeing a steady amount of rainfall on Saturday, May 28.
According to The Weather Network, Montreal will experience rainfall for most of Friday, with the weather taking a turn later this afternoon. Montreal can expect a "risk of a thunderstorm," around 2 p.m. with a 90% P.O.P. and temps reaching a high of 20 degrees Celsius.
The thunderstorm alert is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight, meaning it's going to be quite the wet and wild day in the 514.
As rainfall continues overnight, Montrealers can also expect a rainy Saturday. Although the city is expecting "a few showers," for Saturday, that certainly beats out the chances of any more thunderstorms.
Saturday will reach a high of 22 degrees Celsius with a 70% chance of scattered showers throughout the day.
While Montreal will remain gloomy the next two days, Sunday is set on being quite the perfect weekend day.
The Weather Network is calling for a "mainly sunny," day with 10 hours of sunshine and highs of 25 degrees. Heck yeah!
So, while things may be off to a rainy start, get ready for Sunday 'cause it's bound to be the perfect summer day.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.