Montreal Police Will Be Making Stops In Bars This Week
The move comes as nightlife resumes in the city.
Montreal police will be making stops at bars in the Plateau and Ville-Marie from March 17 to 20.
With bars reopening at full capacity and returning to pre-pandemic closing times, officers are planning to ramp up visibility and enforce remaining pandemic rules.
"We'll be more visible in areas with a lot of people, starting around dinnertime and continuing into the early hours of the morning," said Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.
"It's a preventative measure. We want to help maintain a safe environment for customers and staff," he said.
One goal is to keep revellers from getting out of hand.
"It's a coincidence that the rules are changing now [the week of St. Patrick's Day]," said Bergeron.
He said the force is also taking extra care to connect with local business owners and help them avoid sound complaints, among other possible infractions brought on by a higher volume of patrons.
While restrictions like the vaccine passport have been lifted, masks remain mandatory when entering and moving around bars.
Montreal police performed a similar patrol of bars and pubs last weekend with no major incidents.