Montreal-Trudeau Airport Is Facing Weather-Related Flight Delays & Cancellations

The city is under a 'flash freeze' warning.

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Air Canada plane on tarmac at Montreal-Trudeau Airport in the winter.​

Benoit Daoust | Dreamstime

Dozens of flights departing and arriving at Montreal-Trudeau Airport have been delayed or canceled amid a winter storm. Travellers hoping to leave Montreal during the snow surge hitting the East Coast were stymied on Friday morning.

Flights to Quebec City, Toronto, Vancouver and New York have been outright cancelled, while those heading to sunny destinations south of the U.S. and Canada have been delayed. Flights into Montreal from south of the border are mostly cancelled or put on hold.

At least two flights to Toronto scheduled for December 24 have already been nixed.

"A mix of precipitation is expected in Montreal from Thursday to Saturday, which could disrupt flight schedules," the airport warned on Thursday.

Montreal is under an ongoing snowfall and 'flash freeze' warning from Environment Canada. Temperatures are expected to fall rapidly, making road surfaces, like runways, highways and parking lots especially icy and slippery.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status before travelling to the airport and to be extra careful when heading to or from the travel hub.

More snowfall and rain are expected throughout the day with a wind chill of minus 11 by the afternoon.

