Montreal Weather Forecasts Shows A Possibility For Even More Snow This Weekend
But it looks like we'll get a day with double-digit positive temperatures before then.
Oh, you thought that double-digit positive temperatures meant we had finally turned a corner? Hahaha. No. MétéoMédia and Environment Canada Montreal weather forecasts show a possibility for even more snowfall this weekend, Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20.
The good news is that it seems an incoming low-pressure system is still too far out for meteorologists to definitively say whether the city will be snowy or just rainy.
MétéoMédia says it's tracking the system as it moves up from Texas, where the site explains it has been "soaking up moisture in the Gulf of Mexico."
If things stay cool and the low-pressure system indeed tracks across southern Quebec, snowfall could extend across Montreal, the North Shore and Quebec City, according to the report.
As of the time of writing, Environment Canada's seven-day Montreal forecast calls for rain showers on Friday, March 18, and during the day Saturday. Then "rain or snow" could fall Saturday night and into Sunday, during which time temperatures are currently predicted to run between 0 and 8 C.
The incoming precipitation will follow Montreal's first taste of warm weather in 2022. The federal weather agency forecasts a high temperature of 14 C on Thursday, March 17.
Temperatures could stabilize in the aftermath of the low-pressure system, too.
EnviroCan predicts partially sunny skies and a high of 9 C on Monday, March 21. MétéoMédia's two-week forecast shows temperatures approaching 10 C by Thursday, March 24 (before dipping down again for a few days but that's a topic for another article).