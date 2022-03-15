Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal weather

Montreal Weather Forecasts Shows A Possibility For Even More Snow This Weekend

But it looks like we'll get a day with double-digit positive temperatures before then.

View towards Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge covered in light snow.

View towards Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge covered in light snow.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Oh, you thought that double-digit positive temperatures meant we had finally turned a corner? Hahaha. No. MétéoMédia and Environment Canada Montreal weather forecasts show a possibility for even more snowfall this weekend, Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20.

The good news is that it seems an incoming low-pressure system is still too far out for meteorologists to definitively say whether the city will be snowy or just rainy.

MétéoMédia says it's tracking the system as it moves up from Texas, where the site explains it has been "soaking up moisture in the Gulf of Mexico."

If things stay cool and the low-pressure system indeed tracks across southern Quebec, snowfall could extend across Montreal, the North Shore and Quebec City, according to the report.

As of the time of writing, Environment Canada's seven-day Montreal forecast calls for rain showers on Friday, March 18, and during the day Saturday. Then "rain or snow" could fall Saturday night and into Sunday, during which time temperatures are currently predicted to run between 0 and 8 C.

The incoming precipitation will follow Montreal's first taste of warm weather in 2022. The federal weather agency forecasts a high temperature of 14 C on Thursday, March 17.

Temperatures could stabilize in the aftermath of the low-pressure system, too.

EnviroCan predicts partially sunny skies and a high of 9 C on Monday, March 21. MétéoMédia's two-week forecast shows temperatures approaching 10 C by Thursday, March 24 (before dipping down again for a few days but that's a topic for another article).

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...