Canada's Biggest Asian Grocery Store Chain Is Finally Coming To Quebec
And it's hiring 300 people.
Asian food lovers rejoice: T&T Supermarket is opening its first grocery store in Quebec, the company confirmed Thursday.
While the exact location has not been finalized, the company plans to open a grocery store somewhere on the Island of Montreal in the next 12 to 24 months.
"After receiving many requests over the years from T&T fans who live in Montreal, I'm happy to say we are finally coming," stated Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "Our goal is always to be at the forefront of Asian food innovation, and I am so excited to introduce our offering to Montreal, a city that has such a vibrant food-loving culture."
With 29 stores in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, T&T is the largest Asian supermarket chain in the country. It offers a wide selection of pan-Asian products, from fresh vegetables and meats to fish balls of all kinds, uniquely textured Asian snacks and freshly baked buns, not to mention ready-to-eat meals.
And if you're looking for a new and exciting job in the Asian supermarket industry, T&T is looking to hire over 300 people to work at the new location. It is already starting to look for department heads, assistant department heads and department supervisors.
Training can be completed at any existing T&T store, the closest one being in Ottawa. In addition, the company is reaching out to local vendors in preparation for the opening.
T&T has its origins in Vancouver, where it was founded by Lee's mother, Cindy Lee, in 1993. Tina Lee represents the second generation of her family to run the company.