Montreal's Hidden 'Enchanted Alley' Is Back This Year & You Can Take Pics If You Find It
You can take your own photos or book a professional photoshoot!
There's a little bit of holiday magic in every nook and cranny of Montreal. Verdun's "Enchanted Alley" is back again this year off rue Wellington with a whole new setup.
While last year the alley took the form of a forest walk up to the charming façade of a log cabin, organizers opted for a cozy interior scene for the 2021 season. Visitors will now find a large (faux) fireplace complete with a Christmas tree and a big red chair.
Promenade Wellington has once again enlisted the talents of photographer Caroline Perron to host weekend photoshoot sessions. The sessions are by reservation only and take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
The next block of reservations, for shoots on December 18 and 19, opens on December 14. Montrealers can sign up online.
But you can still visit the alley if you're unable to book a professional photoshoot.
A Promenade Wellington spokesperson confirmed to MTL Blog that the alley is open to the public outside of the photoshoot session hours.
There's more to see on Wellington this year too.
The centrepiece of local festivities is a 35-foot fir tree, but Promenade Wellington promises decorative shop windows up and down the commercial street.
There are also surprise chorus performances, the last of which is on December 19.
Of course, Verdun isn't the only place to spot festive backdrops. The Christmas markets at the Atwater and Jean-Talon markets and in the Quartier des Spectacles are approaching their final days.
Get all the details on Wellington's Enchanted Alley below.
Enchanted Alley off rue Wellington
Caroline Perron | Courtesy of Promenade Wellington
Price:
- Professional shoot: one free photo, $20/additional photo, or packages between $75 and $125
- Visit outside the photoshoot hours: Free
Where: Between bar Palco and Dollarama, 4023, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
When: Professional photoshoot sessions are weekends between 10:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m
Why You Need To Go: Whether your pics are professional or amateur, Verdun's Enchanted Alley is a great spot to capture the holiday spirit