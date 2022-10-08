Search on MTL Blog

The Top 10 Netflix Canada TV Shows Streaming Right Now

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Right: Heartbreak High.

Netflix Canada hasn't been messing around this year, especially after the streaming platform shared it would be releasing a brand-new film every week. Not too shabby, eh? Well, despite raising its prices earlier this year (for another time), Netflix has also raised its standards with countless must-watch series.

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, The Empress and Fate: The Winx Saga (season 2) are a few new titles that dropped on Netflix and have been occupying a top spot for several weeks. In fact, all three television shows are currently in the top 10 across 70+ countries.

So, if you're having some trouble picking out something to watch (don't worry — we've all been there, many times), Netflix has loads of October releases worth watching and not to mention a pretty sweet selection of TV shows currently sitting in the top 10.

DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story


Dynasty: Season 5

The Empress: Season 1

The Blacklist: Season 9

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist: Limited Series

Cobra Kai: Season 5

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2

Rookie Blue: Season 5

Inside The World's Toughest Prisons: Season 6

Heartbreak High: Season 1

