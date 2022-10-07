One Of Montreal's Most Beloved Brunch Spots Has Opened A Pop-Up Location
Downtown just got a whole lot tastier!
If brunch in Montreal were a person, their name would probably be Arthur. Ardent fans of the midday meal swear by Arthur's Nosh Bar in Saint-Henri, a deli serving classic Jewish breakfast and lunch fare. Now there's a downtown option for those who don't live near the city's southwest. Arthur's has opened a second pop-up location at Le Cathcart in Place Ville-Marie.
Fan favourites from Arthur's. Courtesy of Karolina Jez.
Unlike the original location, the pop-up is only open from Monday to Friday. That means you don't have to wait until the weekend to get your brunch fix.
You can order from a condensed menu with many Arthur's signature items, like the $14 Syrniki (Russian cheese pancakes), $20 McArthur chicken schnitzel sandwich, $35 Salmon Tower For (gravlax, bagels and cream cheese platter) and $18 Latke Smorgasbord (scrambled egg, potato fritters and smoked salmon).
The cocktail menu is also pared down, but you can still enjoy a refreshing mimosa ($12), peach bellini ($14) or Aperol Spritz ($14), among other options. Non-alcoholic drinks include freshly squeezed orange or grapefruit juice ($8) and black cherry or orange soda and root beer ($4.50).
Someone holds up an Aperol spritz.Courtesy of Karolina Jez.
The new location features the same retro look and bright colours of the Saint-Henri restaurant. It is also run and co-owned by husband and wife duo Chef Alex Cohen and Reagan Steinberg. Arthur's downtown pop-up will stay open in Le Cathcart through mid-December.
Arthur's Pop-Up Restaurant in Le Cathcart
A table spread at the Arthur's Nosh Bar pop-up location.
Courtesy of Karolina Jez.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch
Address: 1, Place Ville Marie, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This brunch spot is bringing a selection from their popular Saint-Henri menu to the downtown core.