8 Montreal Restaurants For When You Get A Serious Craving For Pancakes
We pancake our eyes off of these delish spots! 😍
Pancakes. Flapjacks. Hotcakes. No matter what you call them, there's one word we can all agree on...delicious! Luckily, Montreal is home to some stellar restaurants and cafés that offer up some flippin' delish flapjacks.
So when you get a serious hankering for a plate of this ever-popular breakfast dish, check out these must-try Montreal brunch restaurants who have taken their pancake game to a whole other level. Bon appétit!
Barley
Address: 2613, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: Montreal's go-to spot for everything cereal serves up one of the other most popular breakfast foods, pancakes!. While you're there, be sure to grab an epic latte, too... all with your favourite sugary cereal toppings.
Arthur's Nosh Bar
Address: 4621, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: This classic brunch place is easily one of the most popular flapjack spots in the city. The pancakes alone are enough to wait in line for. Not only are they the perfect thickness, but when matched with some delish maple syrup and fresh fruits, it's a total party in your mouth.
Julian's Comptoir Gourmand
Address: 111, ave. Mont-Royal O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Over in the Plateau is this absolutely bright and adorable spot that just radiates with good vibes from the moment you walk in. Serving up weekend brunch, the pancakes at Julian's are a definite must-try — don't believe us? Try 'em out and you'll be thanking us later.
L'Avenue
Address: See website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: L'Avenue is yet another super trendy spot for a classic Montreal brunch. The iconic resto is known for having some of the most extravagent and delicious menu. As for pancakes, you can have your pick of a variety of creations, including carrot cake and apple, bacon, cheddar. Yum!
L’Entre-Pôts
Address: 1995, rue Masson, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: This spot is all about keeping it simple, in a cozy and inviting venue that really lets the food do all the talking. You can practically hear these pancakes saying "Try us!" From fresh whipped cream, berries, and of course, decadent pancakes, you can't really go wrong here.
Maggie Oakes
Address: 426, Place Jacques-Cartier, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: For a drizzle of Old Montreal flair, visit this super popular place in the heart of the action. Known for its upscale take on just about everything it does, you're definitely in for a treat. As for the pancakes? You certainly won't be disappointed.
Duc de Lorraine
Address: 5002, ch. de la Côte-des-Neiges, Montreal, QC.
Why You Need To Go: This Montreal go-to spot for weekend brunch is something that should be on everyone's brekky bucket list. Duc de Lorraine is a pastry shop that knows how to whip together a plate of sweet and satiating goodness that'll leave you satisfied for days.
Ginkgo
Address: UQAM Pavillon J.-A.-DeSève, 308 rue Sainte Catherine E, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This brunch place in Quartier des Spectacles isn't just beautifully decorated, but they serve up some extraordinary pancakes, too. While the taste is exquisite, their plating presentation makes the experience totally worth your while.
