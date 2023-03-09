Osheaga's 2023 Lineup May Have Leaked Online — Here's What We Know So Far
Some big names may or may not be making an appearance.
The 2023 Osheaga lineup may or may not have leaked through a mistake using SharePoint, a Microsoft Office document management system, a Reddit post revealed on March 9.
It seems Osheaga's organizers, evenko, left a SharePoint folder open containing what may very well be the list of artists expected to perform at this year's festival, including names like JPEGMAFIA and Carly Rae Jepsen.
from osheaga
Evenko has remained tight-lipped about the leak, commenting only to say that the official lineup will be released on Friday, March 10, at noon. This is possibly earlier than the festival had initially planned. Prior to the leak, organizers had only stated that the lineup would be released in "mid-March."
The Redditor behind the controversial post is Abby Tucker, a 25-year-old communications specialist who told MTL Blog they found the leak by poking through documents in the Osheaga newsroom.
At the time of writing, the Osheaga newsroom is no longer accessible.
The festival had already publicly announced its 2023 headliners: Australian dance group Rüfüs Du Sol, Aya Nakamura, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and The National.
Additional artists who may — or, and I cannot stress this enough, MAY NOT — be performing at Osheaga 2023, according to the leak, include BBNO$, Cigarettes After Sex, Kim Petras and Wallows, among others.
The full leaked list, as transcribed by Redditor tunesidig, is as follows:
- 070
- A Nation of Language
- Adekunle Gold
- Alex G
- Alicia Moffett
- Altin Gun
- Armani White
- Aya Nakamura
- AYSANABEE
- Baby Keem
- BBNO$
- Beabadobee
- BICEP
- Billie Eilish
- Bomba Estero
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Central Cee
- Cigarettes After Sex
- Clozee
- Cults
- Dave Summit
- DJ MINX
- Dom Dolla
- Dope Lemon
- Fletcher
- FOALS
- Fred Again
- French 79
- Gabriels
- Goth Babe
- Hayden James
- Hollow Coves
- Holly Humberstone
- Innellea
- Japanese Breakfast
- Joey Bada$$
- Jonathan Roy
- JPEGMAFIA
- Julia Jacklin
- Kasablanca
- Kendrick Lamar
- Kim Petras
- Kora
- Libianca
- Lido Pimienta
- Lil Yachty
- L'imperatrice
- Loco Dice
- Mariah The Scientist
- Marten Horger
- Milk & Bone
- Mindflip
- Monolink
- MUNA
- Nostalgix
- Pawsa
- Peach Pit
- Poolside
- Preston Pablo
- PUP
- Redveil
- Rema
- Rezz
- Rina Sawayama
- Rufus
- Saint Levant
- Sarahmée
- Soccer Mommy
- Sofi Tukker
- Subtronics
- Terrain de jeux
- The Backseat Lovers
- The Driver Era
- The Flaming Lips
- The National
- Tinlicker
- Tom Odell
- Two Feet
- Wallows