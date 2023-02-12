Canada Post Is Hiring For Tons Of Montreal-Based Jobs & You Could Make Bank Working From Home
Imagine #slaying your very own mail truck!
Canada Post is hiring for roles across the country, but plenty of them are based right here in Montreal. Why move around when you could become your area's most eligible mailperson?
The open jobs range from traditional mail carrier status to manager levels of fame, all of which are prioritized to Indigenous applicants, disabled applicants and applicants of colour. Mail carriers make an average of just over $50,000 annually, per Glassdoor metrics. Managers make an average of just under $97,000 annually, for comparison.
To apply for each role, make sure you have the required experience or qualifications, which are minimal for certain roles and more extensive for others.
Driver Class 3 — On call 1
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: Five
Job description: This on-call, in-person role involves loading and unloading postal vehicles as you drive around collecting, sorting and delivering mail. You'll need great French OR English and a Class 3 driver's license.
Postal clerk — On call
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: 60
Job description: This in-person, bilingual (speaking only) role pays $22.68 per hour. You'd be operating mail processing equipment, transporting mail, inputting data and doing some lifting (up to 50 pounds).
Letter carrier — delivery agent
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: 60
Job description: These temporary, on-call jobs pay $22.68 hourly and require English OR French competency. You'd be loading and preparing the day's deliveries, driving a Canada Post vehicle and delivering packages all day. In other words, the typical mail carrier role you've always dreamed of!
Electromechanic
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: Not stated, presumably one
Job description: This English OR French role involves performing system maintenance, including repair, troubleshooting and installation of equipment. You should have at least two years of relevant electromechanical experience.
Supervisor Relief, Letter Carrier - Montreal C&D
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: Not stated, presumably one
Job description: This bilingual role involves planning and directing the daily operation of one work unit of letter carriers, ensuring efficient sorting, "routing and delivery of mail." You'd also be training and supervising employees and new hires.
Manager, National Talent Acquisition Program
Location: Montreal, QC — Remote work available
Number of vacancies: One
Job description: As a manager, you'd be "designing, developing, implementing and monitoring recruitment strategies, programs and tools" for Canada Post in accordance with its HR strategies.
Process engineer
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: One
Job description: This job involves providing engineering expertise to help streamline and improve efficiency of operations across Canada Post. This includes collecting data and conducting analyses on them.
Specialist Labour Relations
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: One
Job description: This role requires intermediate bilingualism and involves facilitating labour relations by providing advice to management and business partners. You'll also be liaising between employee unions and management representatives.
Advisor, Human Rights, Workplace Harassment and Violence
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: One
Job description: In this bilingual position, you'd be leading complaint investigations and impartially collecting information through interviews and evidence-gathering. It requires attention to detail and statistical skills.
Legal Counsel, Labour and Employment Law
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: One
Job description: This full-time, permanent job involves providing "strategic direction" to Canada Post, ensuring legal services are provided in a "cost-effective and timely manner."
Manager, Benefits Policy
Location: Montreal, QC — Remote work available
Number of vacancies: One
Job description: In this bilingual role, you'd be directing and developing employee and retiree benefits, including by reviewing performance metrics and standards.
Manager, Finance Business Decision Support (Business Partner)
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: Two
Job description: This role requires strong French, and involves providing guidance to business owners "through financial analysis and insight" alongside financial controls and indicators.
Officer, Human Resources Business Partner (Field)
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: Two
Job description: This bilingual job consists of acting as "the primary point of contact in providing frontline end-to end HR services to a broad range of clients (primarily managers and their teams)." You'd be coaching and training clients in HR and providing consultation for HR programs internally.
Specialist, Recruitment
Location: Montreal, QC
Number of vacancies: Two
Job description: This job involves sourcing and recruiting talent in collaboration with hiring managers, mainly by providing expertise and representing Canada Post's values.
