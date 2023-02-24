La Ronde Montreal Is Hiring With Sweet Job Perks Like Flexible Hours & Free Rides
Seasonal and full-time positions are available. 🎢
Don't let the frosty weather fool you, spring is well on its way, and with it will come a new season of soaring rollercoasters and sweet treats at La Ronde.
Montreal's favourite amusement park is recruiting part-time and full-time staff to do everything from run the rides and serve snacks to plan special events and monitor park efficiency. Opportunities are available for all ages and experience levels with benefits like flexible hours, free access on days off and competitive wages.
Seasonal jobs requiring no experience start at $15/hour and span customer service positions that involve interacting with guests by phone or online, food service roles across cooking, serving, and bartending, and opportunities to work the gate, greet guests and issue tickets. Longer-term security gigs are also available, starting at $20/hour. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, bilingual and hold a class 5 driver's license for some positions.
Among several full-time roles, La Ronde is looking for a coordinator to organize entertainment at the park, like the summertime fireworks festival, fall Fright Fest and regular Techno Evenings. There's also an opening for a resource manager/investigator to "protect the company's assets and reduce losses."
Applicants can apply online and will need to submit a CV and cover letter. Interviews for seasonal roles will begin by late February.
If you end up getting a gig at La Ronde, at least you can say every day is like a walk in the (theme) park.
The full list of open jobs is available here.