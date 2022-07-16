The Montreal Weather Forecast Is Calling For A LOT Of Humidity This Week
It's about to get real hot, humid...and rainy.
The Montreal weather forecast is calling for some major heat and humidity this week. While temperatures have remained somewhat manageable this summer in the 514, that's all seemingly about to change over the course of the coming days.
According to The Weather Network, this weekend is expected to be prime Montreal summer temps, with Saturday, July 16, reaching a high of 29 degrees C.
Sunday, July 17, will follow suit with a high of 30 C with humidity making temps feel like a simmering 34. The humidity doesn't stop there, though.
As the weekend comes to a close, Mother Nature is taking things up a notch. Monday, July 18, is expected to reach a high of 37 all thanks to the humidex factor.
Tuesday, July 19, will reach 36 C, with the remainder of the week remaining consistent with humidity making temperatures feel in the 32 to 36 C range.
Despite Montreal really feeling the heat this upcoming week, it seems as if July's rainy weather forecast is returning with a vengeance.
The Weather Network is calling for a risk of thunderstorms and showers all. week. long. Mhm, take advantage of this weekend Montreal 'cause it's not only going to be humid, but it's gonna be a wet week, too.
Monday's forecast is calling for 5 to 10 millimetres of rain, with 10 to 15 millimetres expected for Thursday.
So, with lots of humidity and showers to come, it is safe to say that Montreal will be getting a few too many of those sticky hot days.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.