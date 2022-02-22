Trending Topics

The West Island's First Tommy Café Has An Exclusive Boozy Tapas Menu (PHOTOS)

The menu is drool-worthy. 🤤

Staff Writer
Courtesy of Tommy Café

There are a few things Montrealers are known to love: brunch, cocktails and tapas. And the new Tommy Café location has all those three combined!

This new spot can be found in Fairview Mall's food court. And while many of us may have a hard time imagining trekking from the city to west end, once you what's on the unique tapas menu, it won't seem so bad at all. For those who live in the West Island, rejoice! You finally got your own Tommy Café.

Being referred to as "new and boozy," Tommy Café West Island has a menu that's exclusive to that location, so you won't be able to find it anywhere in the city.


Courtesy of Tommy Café


Just look at those chorizo sliders.


Courtesy of Tommy Café



Also on the tapas menu, you've got options like the pan con tomate, avocado salmon tartare and crispy cauliflower. You drooling yet?


Courtesy of Tommy Café

And we simply cannot forget the empanadas.


Courtesy of Tommy Café


If you're like me and are an absolute fiend for lattes, putting Tommy's blue latte on your to-try list is a must.

Courtesy of Tommy Café

This new location had its soft launch on December 15, just a few weeks before Premier François Legault announced that all restaurants in Quebec had to close. But now we're back and can finally dine indoors again.


Courtesy of Tommy Café


If you're not going for the food, you can always simply go for the décor... or the bar, since this Tommy has boozy options!

Courtesy of Tommy Café

Tommy Café West Island

Where: Fairview Mall food court entrance; 6801, Autoroute Trans-Canadienne, Pointe-Claire, QC

Why You Need To Go: To try all kinds of tasty plates with your favourite people.

Courtesy of Tommy Café

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

