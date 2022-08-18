This $2M Montreal Home For Sale Looks Ordinary Outside But Inside It's Like A Mansion
You know what they say: don't judge a book by its cover nor a Montreal home by its exterior. There are hidden treasures among the countless commuter houses lining the streets of on-island suburbs: humble-looking homes with fabulous interiors — and the price tag to match.
This is the case of this fully-renovated house in Hampstead, on the market for almost $2 million. Built in 1962, the retro-looking ranch has twelve rooms in total, including four bedrooms, two bathrooms and one half-bath. There's also a two-car garage.
The wide-open living and dining areas seem to create a kind of great hall in the 3,000-square-foot house. The kitchen is a statement of grandeur, with classy white cabinetry, large mouldings and a focal point range.
The lucky person who will be sleeping in the primarybedroom will have their own walk-in closet and bathroom with a tub and glass shower worthy of a luxury hotel.
The basement includes two spacious parts, leaving room for your imagination. Home theatre, game room, man cave or sex dungeon... the choice is yours!
In the back is a cute balcony that overlooks, what appears to be, a sizable yard. The lot is a generous 5,998 square feet.
Hampstead House For Sale
Exterior.
Cost: $1,989,000
Address: 5811, rue Ferncroft, Hampstead, QC