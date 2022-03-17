This Montreal Ice Cream Spot Has Towering Maple Sugar Treats & It’s So Canadian
Your dentist is going to be VERY happy! 🍦😍
Fun fact: Did you know that Canada produces 85% of the entire world's maple syrup? With sugaring season well upon us, there's no better time for some maple-inspired teats, and Gaufres&Glaces is doing it just right. The Montreal ice cream and waffle shop introduced two brand new items for maple lovers across the city — a waffle, and a milkshake.
"It's sugar shack season and Gaufres&Glaces is always there for your sweet tooth," they wrote on Instagram. "Introducing our new maple syrup waffle."
The maply syrup waffle is made up of A LOT of maple, and we aren't mad about it one single bit.
Starting off with maple ice cream, and sugar shack dip, you then add that with a maple syrup-filled cone all topped with a maple donut, peanuts and maple chocolate.
Not only is this a maple-tastic combination, but it's surely the most Canadian dessert there is!
Luckily, the sweetness doesn't stop there. Gaufres&Glaces also introduced its maple syrup milkshake. Mhm, you got that right. A maple syrup milkshake.
Just when you thought milkshakes couldn't get any better, you put the sweetest and most Canadian twist on it, and bam, a new fave flavour.
Made with maple syrup ice cream and 100% pure maple syrup, Gaufres&Glaces tops this maple explosion with whipped cream, a maple cookie and a maple syrup donut.
The maple waffle comes in at $11, and $12 for the milkshake. Both items are available for a limited time, so you've got until the end of March to get your hands on these maple creations.
Tip: Toss on some flannel, and put a little Shania Twain on to optimize that Canadian feeling you'll get while eating one of these maple treats.
Gaufres&Glaces Maple Waffle & Milkshake
Price: $11 for the maple waffle & $12 for the maple milkshake.
Where: See website for Plateau, Beaubien, and Laval location details.
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking to give your taste buds a maple explosion, then Gaufres&Glaces has two new items that'll do the job just right. The Montreal ice cream and waffle shop introduced a maple waffle and milkshake that will satisfy all your maple needs in the most Canadian way possible.