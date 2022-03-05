This Montreal Bakery Makes Ooey-Gooey Zeppoles & They Will Seriously Make Your Mouth Water
Holy Zeppole! They look so good. 😍
Leave it to Italians to take the sweetest part of everyone's day and make it even better! And Pâtisserie St-Martin is certainly no exception. This Italian bakery is known for its beautiful and scrumptious creations, but their famous Zeppoles are back and you're going to want to get one while you can.
A Zeppole is a traditional pastry made every year for the San Guiseppe holiday, also known as the feast of Saint Joseph. And when it comes to commemorating the holiday, Pâtisserie St-Martin definitely knows how to get their Zeppole on — and we're beyond glad they do.
"We, at Pâtisserie St. Martin are a family owned, Italian bakery who are proud to have been making these Zeppoles for generations," says Talissa Musumeci, co-owner of Pâtisserie St-Martin.
Talissa co-owns the bakery, which was founded by her father, with her brother. "Our recipe was created by our great grandfather, and it has not been changed since," she told MTL Blog.
Traditionally made with a sweet ricotta cheese filling, Muscemi said new flavours have been added over the years, including Nutella, Oreo, Pistachio and Dulce de Leche, all "while still maintaining the classic taste of our Zeppole."
The Feast of Saint Joseph is on March 19, but these tasty treats will be available until mid-April.
Pâtisserie St. Martin has two locations in Laval and at the Jean-Talon Market, making it easy for you to stop by and enjoy one of these delicious desserts because as they say, "You can never go wrong with a Zeppole!" And you really can't!
Pâtisserie St. Martin
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian Bakery
Address: 2495, boul. Saint Martin E., Laval, QC; 268, rue JeanTalon E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Celebrate the Feast of Saint Joseph with these delicious, Sicilian pastries from a bakery that knows that dessert is always the sweetest way to get festive.
