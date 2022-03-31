Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

mr puffs

You Can Get Free Mr. Puffs This Weekend In Celebration Of Its New St-Henri Location

Free Mr. Puffs this Saturday? Uh, yes, please!

Associate Editor
Mr. Puffs cinnamon sugar, caramel, and chocolate hazelnut puffs.

When it comes to satisfying your sweet tooth, Montreal is home to so many sweeteries for some delish desserts — but nothing quite hits the spot like Mr. Puffs.

The puffs foodie experience was first founded back in 2004 by Billy Siounis and now has 40 locations across the province, with their newest spot opening up in St-Henri.

Mr. Puffs will not only be opening up their doors on Notre-Dame West, but they're also giving away free puffs in celebration of the new location.

"To celebrate their opening, Mr. Puffs St-Henri is offering 6 FREE PUFFS per person this Saturday," Mr. Puffs wrote on their Instagram page.

You will be able to enjoy half a dozen puffs at their new location on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. but there are some conditions.

This decadent deal is one order and glaze per person, and will only be available at Mr. Puffs St-Henri.

Mr. Puffs offers up nearly 20 different types of mouth-watering glazes to choose from. From their apple cinnamon, bueno, cappuccino puffs, all the way to fan faves choco-loco and chocolate hazelnut, you'll have loads of sweet goodness to choose from.

The sweet spot also serves up its iconic twisters in four different flavours, scrumptious milkshakes, artisanal drinks, coffees, teas, and of course, ice cream, too!

So, if you're looking for something to do this weekend all while satisfying a sugar craving, then stop by Mr. Puffs' newest St-Henri location for six free puffs. You won't regret it.

Bon appétit!

Mr. Puffs St-Henri

Price: 6 free Mr. Puffs! (One order and glaze per person available at the St-Henri location only)

Address: 3404, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC

Menu

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

