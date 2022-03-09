Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale With 50% Off All Seats
Be quick, 'cause the sale ends March 10 at midnight! ✈️
Now that Canada has updated its travel advisory, heading on that much-needed vacation is a total go! Luckily, Flair Airlines is having a flash sale with all base fare routes currently 50% off — but you've gotta act quick 'cause the sale ends March 10 at 11:59 p.m. MT (March 11 at 1:59 a.m. ET).
The sale allows you to book trips from Montreal to an array of locations across North America. By using the code FLYFLAIR50, you can save 50% on your seat and pay as little as $219 to fly from Montreal to Vancouver.
If British Columbia isn't on your list, don't fret. You can also book a one-way economy ticket from Montreal to Toronto or Halifax for $49. Yes — you can visit the 6ix or enjoy some delish seafood in the Maritimes for less than $50 each way.
If you're looking for a bit of warmer escape, you can fly down south to Fort Lauderdale for $179. You can also book a one-way economy ticket from Montreal to Orlando for $119.
Flair's sale applies to travel between March 14 and April 30, 2022. There are no blackout dates, and limited seats are available for a limited time, so act fast, y'all!
It's important to note that these base fare prices are part of the bare bundle and only allow you to bring a personal item aboard, such as a purse, small backpack or briefcase. The prices do not include a return trip, baggage (carry-on or checked) or seat selection. But that still shouldn't stop you from packing up and heading out.
In addition to your seat, you can add on items like a carry-on, checked bags, seat selection, cancellation insurance and more for an extra fee. You can even save on multiple of these extras by taking advantage of one of their bundles when you book your ticket.
Flair Airlines 50% off flash sale
Use code FLYFLAIR50.
Sale ends March 10 at 11:59 p.m. MT.
Valid for travel between March 14 and April 30, 2022.
The sale is for base fare one-way economy routes and does not include carry-on/checked baggage or seat selection.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.