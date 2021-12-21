Montreal Is Once Again In A State Of Emergency
The mayor made the announcement in an online press conference on Tuesday.
Despite being tucked away in her Montreal home suffering from COVID-19 symptoms, an exhausted-looking mayor Valérie Plante announced that the metropolis has renewed its state of emergency in the face of the Omicron variant and exploding case numbers in the province.
"The state of emergency is an additional tool which we have that allows us to face with greater agility this period of instability that affects vulnerable people, merchants, businesses and Montreal families," Plante said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.
"The state of emergency will ensure the continuity of public services during the health crisis. For example, we will be able to purchase protective and screening equipment for essential workers in the agglomeration," continued the mayor's post.
"The state of emergency will also allow us to set up emergency shelter sites quickly, in order to support the health and social network."
Montreal's first state of emergency due to COVID-19 came in March 2020. It continued for over a year, finally ending on August 27, 2021. It only took a few months for the state of emergency to be renewed.
This news is undoubtedly unwelcome ahead of the holiday season, but considering how infectious this new variant is, the city and the province are doing everything they can to help halt the spread.
"We all have a duty to respect public health regulations. We must, now more than ever, all do our part to limit the spread of this virus," wrote the mayor's Facebook post.
On Tuesday, the province reported over 5,043 new cases — a new record.
