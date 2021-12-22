Another Day, Another Quebec COVID-19 Record – 6,361 Cases Lift Total Past Half A Million
Legault is holding another press conference at 6 p.m. tonight.
Yet another record has been broken for the daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec. On Wednesday, December 22, the Government of Quebec reported 6,361 new cases, a jump of 1,318 from yesterday's daily case count.
In Wednesday's data, 445 hospitalizations were recorded, up 30 since the day prior, with 88 of those patients were in intensive care.
On December 21, the province reported 5,043 cases, which broke the previous record that was set the day before, on December 20, of 4,571 by 472 cases.
With this new daily case count, the province is now past 500,000 total confirmed cases, with 501,698 cases reported in Quebec since the beginning of the pandemic.
In just three weeks, Omicron has reportedly become the dominant COVID-19 virus variant in the province. According to a news release issued on December 21, the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) claimed that approximately 80% of the province's COVID-19 cases can be attributed to this new variant.
New measures to reduce the spread of the virus in the province were imposed on Monday, December 20, including the ban of dancing, karaoke, and office parties.
All bars, taverns, casinos, cinemas, gyms, spas and concert halls in Quebec were ordered to close starting at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The government once again ordered people to work from home if their job permits.
There could be additional measures introduced Wednesday evening, as Premier François Legault hinted at more restrictions in a tweet about "difficult decisions" on Tuesday, which we will find out during his press conference tonight at 6 p.m.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.