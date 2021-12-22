Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 montreal

Another Day, Another Quebec COVID-19 Record – 6,361 Cases Lift Total Past Half A Million

Legault is holding another press conference at 6 p.m. tonight.

Another Day, Another Quebec COVID-19 Record – 6,361 Cases Lift Total Past Half A Million
Meunierd | Dreamstime

Yet another record has been broken for the daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec. On Wednesday, December 22, the Government of Quebec reported 6,361 new cases, a jump of 1,318 from yesterday's daily case count.

In Wednesday's data, 445 hospitalizations were recorded, up 30 since the day prior, with 88 of those patients were in intensive care.

On December 21, the province reported 5,043 cases, which broke the previous record that was set the day before, on December 20, of 4,571 by 472 cases.

With this new daily case count, the province is now past 500,000 total confirmed cases, with 501,698 cases reported in Quebec since the beginning of the pandemic.

In just three weeks, Omicron has reportedly become the dominant COVID-19 virus variant in the province. According to a news release issued on December 21, the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) claimed that approximately 80% of the province's COVID-19 cases can be attributed to this new variant.

New measures to reduce the spread of the virus in the province were imposed on Monday, December 20, including the ban of dancing, karaoke, and office parties.

All bars, taverns, casinos, cinemas, gyms, spas and concert halls in Quebec were ordered to close starting at 5 p.m. on Monday.

The government once again ordered people to work from home if their job permits.

There could be additional measures introduced Wednesday evening, as Premier François Legault hinted at more restrictions in a tweet about "difficult decisions" on Tuesday, which we will find out during his press conference tonight at 6 p.m.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Positive COVID-19 Results In Quebec Can Now Be Sent Via Email

You can receive your results faster if you consent to have them sent via email.

Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

Due to the immense rise in daily positive COVID-19 results in Quebec, it seems Santé Québec simply cannot keep up with its individual calls to inform people that they have contracted the virus.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Santé Québec wrote, “due to the high number of cases, positive test results will be communicated by email to those who consent.”

Keep Reading Show less

Omicron Makes Up 80% Of Quebec COVID-19 Cases After Just Three Weeks

It is now the dominant virus variant in the province.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Three weeks after Quebec confirmed its first case of the Omicron variant, Omicron has become the dominant COVID-19 virus variant in the province.

In a news release issued on December 21, the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) announced that approximately 80% of the province's COVID-19 cases — or 8 out of every 10 — can be attributed to the Omicron variant.

Keep Reading Show less

Legault Hinted At More Restrictions For Quebec In Tweet About 'Difficult Choices' Ahead

More changes coming our way?

@francoislegault.pm | Instagram

It seems like even with all the changes in measures we've seen in Quebec this week, there could be more on the way.

After tightened measures were announced in Quebec on December 20 to try to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the province, François Legault warned the population that more decisions would be unveiled this Wednesday, December 22, less than 48 hours before Christmas Eve.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Is Once Again In A State Of Emergency

The mayor made the announcement in an online press conference on Tuesday.

Valérie Plante | Facebook

Despite being tucked away in her Montreal home while isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, Mayor Valérie Plante announced that the metropolis has renewed its state of emergency in the face of the Omicron variant and exploding case numbers in the province.

"The state of emergency is an additional tool which we have that allows us to face with greater agility this period of instability that affects vulnerable people, merchants, businesses and Montreal families," Plante said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

Keep Reading Show less