Quebec Residents Can Receive Payments From These Government Benefits & Credits In December
You could be eligible for hundreds of dollars.
Canadians are feeling the wrath of the economy more now and considering the rise in cost of living, whether it be a hike in grocery prices, rent in Montreal or the price of day-to-day necessities, spreading out a paycheck has become drastically more difficult for individuals and families, especially those with lower-incomes.
For residents of Quebec looking for extra money or ways to supplement inflation, the Quebec government offers several benefits and credits throughout December that could put you in a better spot financially. It's recommended you verify your eligibility for various government programs, as qualifying for these initiatives can earn you hundreds of dollars more this winter season.
The Quebec government is disbursing several credits and benefits including the Quebec Pension Plan (QPP), Family Allowance, Shelter Allowance, Veterans Disability Pension, Old Age Security and the Canada Workers' Benefit, to name a few.
Here's everything Quebec residents need to know regarding upcoming government payments:
Canada Child Benefit
The Canada child benefit is a tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families who require additional help with the cost of raising children. The benefit payment may also include the child disability benefit and any other related provincial or territorial financial programs, per the CRA.
To be eligible for the Canada child benefit, you must meet the following requirements:
- You live with a child under 18 years old
- You are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of the child
- You are a resident of Canada for tax purposes
- You or your spouse or common-law partner is a Canadian citizen, a permanent resident, a protected person or registered under the Indian Act
So, just how much can you receive from the Canada child benefit? The maximum amount for each child is $619.75 per month for kids under six years old and $522.91 per month for kids between 6 and 17 years old. The benefit is calculated based on your income.
Payment Date: December 13, 2023
Quebec Pension Plan
The Québec Pension Plan (QPP) is a mandatory public insurance program designed for individuals aged 18 and older, whose yearly earnings from employment exceed $3,500. Its primary objective is to offer fundamental financial security to individuals employed in Québec and their dependents in the case of retirement, death, or disability, per Revenu Quebec.
For those who collect monthly, the pension will generally be paid on the last working day of the month.
Payment Date: December 28, 2023
Family Allowance
Family Allowance is provided to eligible families with one or more dependent children under the age of 18.
If your child is born in Québec, there's no need to submit an application for Family Allowance. When your child's birth is reported to the Directeur de l'état civil, they will automatically register your child with Retraite Québec. Your initial Family Allowance payment will be processed within a maximum of 40 days after the Quebec government has received the birth declaration for your child.
You will receive Family Allowance four times a year: that is in January, April, July and October, on the scheduled payment dates. You can also choose to be paid every month, which goes out on the first day.
Payment Date: December 1, 2023
Shelter Allowance Program
The Shelter Allowance Program aims to help low-income individuals and families in Quebec who find themselves spending too much of their income on housing. For the period from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, the program provides $100, $150 or $170 in financial assistance per month to eligible individuals.
Shelter Allowance payments are usually sent by cheque or direct deposit within the first five days of each month.
Solidarity Tax Credit
The Solidarity Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit specifically designed to support low-income families. The calculation of this credit for the period from July 2023 to June 2024 depends on your financial circumstances as of December 31, 2022.
The frequency of payment is determined by the amount of the credit. If the credit is $240 or less, it will be issued as a lump sum in July 2023. On the other hand, if the credit falls within the range of more than $241 but less than $799, it will be distributed in quarterly installments in July and October 2023, as well as in January and April 2024.
If the credit is $800 or more, it will be paid in monthly instalments, from July 2023 to June 2024. To qualify for this credit, you need to file your income tax return and fulfill all the relevant criteria, per Revenu Québec
Payment Date: December 5, 2023
Veteran Disability Pension
The Veteran Disability Pension plan is a tax-exempt financial allowance designed to enhance well-being. Eligibility for a disability benefit is based on the correlation between your condition and your service (entitlement), as well as the severity of the condition, considering its impact on your quality of life (assessment).
Eligibility for a disability benefit is extended to individuals falling into one of the following categories:
- Member or Veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces,
- Current or former member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP),
- A veteran of the Second World War or Korean War (including Merchant Navy),
- Specific civilians who served in the Second World War.
Payment Date: December 21, 2023
Canada Pension Plan
The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) is a monthly taxable benefit intended to supplement your income upon retirement. If eligible, you will receive this pension for the entirety of your life. To qualify, you need to:
- Be at least 60 years old
- Have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP
It's crucial to emphasize that CPP payments do not occur automatically; an application must be submitted. It is advisable to apply ahead of your intended pension commencement date, as suggested by the CRA.
The monthly sum received by Canadians is calculated based on the average earnings over their working years, their contributions to the CPP, and the age at which they opt to initiate their CPP retirement pension. Your contributions are determined by your earnings.
While the standard age to initiate the pension is 65, you have the option to start receiving it as early as 60 or as late as 70.
Payment Date: December 20, 2023
