Canada Has A New Holiday $20 Coin Made Of Pure Silver & It Glows In The Dark (PHOTOS)
The coin comes with a black light flashlight.
The Royal Canadian Mint released a brand new $20 coin made up of pure silver and it features a holiday scene that glows in the dark.
The Magic Of The Season coin is comprised of one ounce of pure silver and allows you to relive your holiday memories with Santa and his reindeer.
The new Magic Of The Season $20 coin. The Royal Canadian Mint
The thrill and magic of the holiday season is brilliantly captured on the reverse of the fine silver coin where you can spot Santa Claus and his team of reindeer streaking across the night sky in the iconic sleigh, an image designed by Lisa Thomson-Khan.
While the Christmas-themed coin offers festive colours when looking at it normally, it transforms into a nighttime moment when looked at under a black light, which activates a moonlight glow effect.
The new Magic Of The Season $20 coin. The Royal Canadian Mint
On the obverse of the coin is none other than the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, designed by Susanna Blunt. The obverse also bears a special marking that includes a total of four pearls, all of which symbolize the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins throughout the reign of the Queen.
The new silver coin weighs 31 grams and has a diameter of 38 millimetres. The Royal Canadian Mint created 7,500 of the Magic Of The Season coin, and while the face value is $20, it'll cost you a bit more to get your hands on the holiday coin. Although the coin is currently awaiting a re-stock online, it costs $115 to buy on the Royal Canadian Mint website.
When you purchase the new $20 coin, consumers and collectors will receive a Royal Canadian Mint-branded clamshell beauty box as well as a black light flashlight.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.